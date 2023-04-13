Andrew Tate reacts to Elon Musk allegedly doing his hand sign during viral BBC reporter interview

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has reacted to Elon Musk allegedly doing his hand sign during an interview with the BBC.

Elon Musk recently sat down for an interview with the BBC amidst the chaos and rumors of mass lay-offs in his recently acquired company, Twitter. During the interview, Musk tried to defend his working habits and way of running his companies as much as he could, and the interview was quick to go viral.

Moreover, in a rather interesting moment during the interview, Elon Musk was seen doing Andrew Tate's hand sign. The hand sign is made by clasping both his hands together while joining his index fingers and thumbs to form a triangle. Reacting to it on Twitter, 'Top G' suggested that his hand sign symbolized the truth and stated:

"Its the symbol of truth."

Take a look at Andrew Tate's tweet below:

What is the meaning behind the Andrew Tate hand sign?

As mentioned earlier, Andrew Tate is often seen making a hand sign that makes him feel powerful. While there have been speculations about the hand sign being linked to Illuminati, that isn't the case, according to the former kickboxer.

In a video, Andrew Tate revealed that he learned it from his father Emory Tate, who allegedly used to make a similar sign during his lifetime. He said:

“You can find a picture of my father and he’s sitting there with a hand symbol… he locks his fingers and he puts his thumb in hand. I do the same thing because I am my father’s son. I do it a lot for my Instagram pictures and the Instagram posts are a few examples of me doing it and my father doing it.”

Further in the video, Andrew Tate explained that he makes the sign to complete "the circuit" of his body and it makes him feel powerful. He said:

“The reason I do it is because when your brain is as advanced as mine you have to complete the circuit. I am full of electricity, my blood is on fire and by completing the circuit… Gentlemen try it! Try the hand symbol, combine and complete the circuit of your body, make the electrons flow. I do it because it increases my power. It’s like a power up.”

Watch Andrew Tate's video below:

