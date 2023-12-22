Andrew Tate receives words of wisdom from Chael Sonnen amid family medical emergency

Chael Sonnen recently shared some words of wisdom with Andrew Tate in light of the controversial influencer's mother, Eileen Tate, being admitted to the hospital.

In a recent tweet, Tate revealed that his mother had suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the hospital. Considering that 'Cobra' and his brother are legally barred from leaving Romania on account of being charged with multiple federal crimes, he's also planning to submit a plea for an emergency visit to London.

After Tate posted the tweet, Chael Sonnen urged him to fly to England regardless of the consequences and to spend time with his mother. Quote-tweeting Tate's post, 'The American Gangster' wrote:

"Go. Consequences will be nothing compared to regret. Go."

Eileen Tate is reportedly a British citizen residing in London and mothered three children with her late ex-husband, Emory Tate. While Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, are viral public personalities, their sister, Janine Tate, allegedly prefers not to associate with her brothers on account of their alleged misogynistic views.

While 'Cobra' has refrained from revealing too many details about his mother, he has referred to her as a "mean and hard" type of woman. Nevertheless, it appears the former kickboxer shared a close relationship with his mother.

Andrew Tate claims he's ready to be imprisoned for a longer period

Andrew Tate recently took to social media to announce that he's prepared to face a longer sentence in jail and dismissed any speculation that he was afraid of going back to prison.

For context, Tate and his brother were arrested by the Romanian anti-organized crime unit back in December 2022. The two were accused and later charged with serious crimes like r*pe, human trafficking, and conspiracy to form a syndicate. As a result, the Tate brothers spent over three months in jail for mandatory detention.

In March 2023, the Tates were allowed to leave prison and spend the rest of their detention period under house arrest. They were later allowed to leave their house but barred from leaving the country.

With no fixed trial date so far, Andrew Tate recently took to X and boldly claimed he'd be okay with returning to prison. He wrote:

"My children are so innocent and perfect, truly blessings from God. No matter what bullshit they torture me with, as long as all the mothers and all the children are happy and spoilt, I don’t care. I’m ready for more jail with the cockroaches and psychopaths... Hundreds of millions for the clan - secure and offshore. I don’t live in fear."

