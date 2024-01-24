Andrew Tate reportedly gets court date to decide fate of multi-million dollar seized assets

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have reportedly received their next court date for a hearing pertaining to their seized assets.

According to Tate News on X, a reliable news source on the Tates, the brothers have been summoned to court on Feb. 1, 2024 to learn the fate of their seized assets. The total value of their assets was reported to be $15 million.

"UPDATE: The Tate brothers will go court in 1 February 2024. They will find out whether or not judges will give them their 15 million worth of assets back. Which includes 4 companies, cryptocurrency from the Tate brothers, 15 luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, 13+ properties, gold, thousands of euros/dollars/lei. Pray for the Tates [red heart emoji] [folded hands emoji]"

Check out the Tate News post below:

Expand Tweet

The two brothers were arrested in December 2022 and detained by Romanian authorities for months due to an ongoing investigation that included charges of human trafficking. Alongside their arrest, multiple assets were seized, which amounted to 15 cars, 10 properties, various sums of cash and luxury watches all beloging to the Tate brothers.

However, since their detention was transitioned to house arrest last year and then eventually, a ban on leaving the country, the brothers have appealed for the return of their assets. On Jan. 8, 2024, their appeal was heard by the Bucharest Court of Appeal, which subsequently overturned the decision to seize the Tate brothers' assets.

Why have Andrew Tate's seized assets not been returned to him?

Despite confirmation from Andrew Tate himself of the Bucharest Court of Appeal's decision to overturn the seizure of his assets, he is yet to get his luxury cars and properties back.

Check out Andrew Tate's post below on X, confirming the value of his assets and their return:

Expand Tweet

Tate explained the development in a post on X, blaming the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) for the delay and stating that they had requested the court for permission to sell his and his brother's assets.

He wrote:

"Now that Ive been ordered to get all my things back Dicott have put a request into the court to sell everything and keep the money. Make it make sense?"

Check out Andrew Tate's post below on X:

Expand Tweet