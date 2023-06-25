Andrew Tate's brother blasts fan for wishing death on his family 

Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, offered his prayers to someone who wished death upon him on Twitter.

The Tate brothers have exploded in popularity over the past few years for their social media presence. As a result, the former kickboxers have acquired a massive loyal fanbase, along with plenty of haters.

Tristan recently encountered somebody who disliked him on Twitter. The 34-year-old was discussing the tragic passing of the five people on the Titanic submarine when a fan responded to his post by saying:

“Sucks that the tates weren't on there”

Tristan had this to say in response:

“Holding this much hate in your heart is bad for the soul. I’ll pray for you.”

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman @Tylerwells241



I’ll pray for you. @MrBeast Holding this much hate in your heart is bad for the soul.I’ll pray for you. @Tylerwells241 @MrBeast Holding this much hate in your heart is bad for the soul.I’ll pray for you.

The fan ended the social media interaction by referencing Tristan and his brother Andrew’s ongoing legal issues. In December 2022, the Tate brothers were arrested by Romanian authorities while being accused of human trafficking, rape, and organizing a crime group.

Tylerwells24 @Tylerwells241 @TateTheTalisman @MrBeast Trafficking women is also bad for the sole @TateTheTalisman @MrBeast Trafficking women is also bad for the sole

Andrew Tate reacts to his house arrest being extended another 30 days

After three months of imprisonment, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were granted house arrest while the investigation continues. Since then, the former kickboxers have had their house arrest sentence extended, including a 30-day extension announced earlier this week.

Andrew reacted to the latest development by saying this on Twitter:

“After 176 days of imprisonment, both in the dungeron and in my home - the legal limit of holding a man without charge expired. They instantly charged me - and asked the judge to extend house arrest. The judge has agreed this morning. I remain locked in my house. I have not been free since December of last year.”

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



They instantly charged me - and asked the judge to extend house arrest.



The judge has agreed this morning.



I remain locked in my house.



I have not… Andrew Tate @Cobratate 30 more days on house arrest.



30 more days suppressed.



No EMs.



I havnt been free for a single day this year.



The battle rages against Shaitan. 30 more days on house arrest. 30 more days suppressed. No EMs. I havnt been free for a single day this year.The battle rages against Shaitan. https://t.co/4dALlZvz6A After 176 days of imprisonment, both in the dungeron and in my home - the legal limit of holding a man without charge expired.They instantly charged me - and asked the judge to extend house arrest.The judge has agreed this morning.I remain locked in my house.I have not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… After 176 days of imprisonment, both in the dungeron and in my home - the legal limit of holding a man without charge expired.They instantly charged me - and asked the judge to extend house arrest.The judge has agreed this morning.I remain locked in my house.I have not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Andrew Tate followed up with another tweet:

“Imagine that I was held until the absolute limit of jail conditions without charge, down to the last few hours. If they had a case, why wait so long? Then charged last second with who knows what - and all of the arrest conditions extended indefinitely. Forever jail.”

There are several details in the ongoing investigation which are unclear. With that said, a recent update stated the Tate brothers will likely have to face a trial in Romania, despite their claims of a lack of evidence. Only time will tell if the social media superstars can prove their innocence.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Imagine that I was held until the absolute limit of jail conditions without charge, down to the last few hours.



If they had a case, why wait so long?



Then charged last second with who knows what - and all of the arrest conditions extended indefinitely.



Forever jail. Imagine that I was held until the absolute limit of jail conditions without charge, down to the last few hours.If they had a case, why wait so long?Then charged last second with who knows what - and all of the arrest conditions extended indefinitely. Forever jail.

Poll : 0 votes