Why has the house arrest of Andrew Tate been extended? Romanian court makes judgment over various allegations

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been ordered to remain under house arrest for an additional 30 days, a Romanian judge ruled on Friday.

The pair of controversial internet figures have been under house arrest since their release from jail at the end of March, following allegations of sexual assault, human trafficking and involvement in organized crime.

Those allegations were transformed into charges earlier this week, and both 'Cobra' and his brother appeared in court for several days, where they denied the charges entirely.

According to the Daily Mail, Andrew Tate will remain under house arrest for 30 days "until further checks are complete", as the investigation into the brothers rages on.

'Cobra' is steadfast in his belief that he is being attacked by the establishment that he has coined 'The Matrix'.

Tate took to Twitter following the judge's decision to extend his house arrest and stated that on the day of the "legal limit' of incarceration without charge, 176 days, he was conveniently charged with a series of crimes. This allowed his house arrest, and therefore his captivity, to be extended. Andrew Tate said:

"After 176 days of imprisonment, both in the dungeron and in my home - the legal limit of holding a man without charge expired. They instantly charged me - and asked the judge to extend house arrest. The judge has agreed this morning. I remain locked in my house. I have not been free since December of last year."

Andrew Tate compares his situation to those of Cristiano Ronaldo and Johnny Depp amidst recent charges

Andrew Tate has taken to Twitter to draw comparisons between his current circumstance and those of Cristiano Ronaldo and Johnny Depp - both falsely accused of sexual assault in the past.

'Cobra' was charged with human trafficking, rape and involvement with organized crime earlier this week, which he has categorically denied. The controversial figure implored his fellow men online for support, as he feels he is being targeted by 'The Matrix'.

Tate stated the following:

"Men. This isn’t about me. This isn’t about whether you like me or not. This is about all of us. Today it’s me. Tomorrow it’s you. Nobody is safe from these lies."

