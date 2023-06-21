Andrew Tate’s brother fawns over Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over crucifix rule

Andrew Tate's younger brother Tristan Tate recently expressed great admiration for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in light of her support for a mandatory crucifix rule.

In 2018, the Italian parliament introduced a bill requiring the prominent display of crucifixes in public buildings. The proposed legislation included provisions for fines of up to 890 euros ($977) for those who did not comply. The bill had been awaiting scheduling for discussion in both the Chamber and Senate. However, Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has taken decisive action by passing the bill into law, making the display of crucifixes mandatory.

In response to the news, Tristan Tate expressed his appreciation for Italy's Prime Minister, affirming:

"I’m beginning to like Italy’s new Prime Minister."

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have been confronted with serious allegations of rape and human trafficking since last December. These accusations claim that the brothers were central figures in an organized criminal network that exploited vulnerable women. Despite Andrew and Tate vehemently denying these allegations throughout the investigation, Romanian authorities have reached a significant breakthrough. They have gathered substantial evidence, leading to the formal charging of the Tate brothers.

Andrew Tate's brother accuses Romanian officials of malfeasance

Tristan Tate has made accusations claiming that he and his brother have become victims of a severe and unjust conspiracy orchestrated by the Romanian authorities.

Andrew Tate's brother firmly asserted that none of the individuals who were allegedly identified as victims had any genuine connections or involvement with them, strongly refuting the allegations leveled against the Tate brothers:

"The criminal indictment states 'in 2021 they formed a gang with the purpose of kidnapping people'. The cam studio closed 4 years prior to this. Also of the 7 alleged victims (many of which are totally on our side) how many of them do you think worked for my webcam studio? 0."

He added:

"I can say things like this now. 15 months of biting my tongue."

