Last September, entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David sat down with kickboxer turned influencer Andrew Tate for a five-hour interview that sent ripples across the internet.

Today, it has been revealed on Twitter that Bet-David has met ‘Top G’ for what he is calling ‘Part Two’ of this interview.

Bet-David himself posted a teaser for this interview, stating the following in a brief video before turning the camera to reveal a smiling Tate alongside him.

“So nine months ago we had a five-hour interview with this one guy, you may recognise him, and we’re doing part two today, we’re in this country called Romania, and we’ve been hanging out with this guy for five hours. I don’t know if you recognise the face or not. Coming soon, stay tuned.”

It didn’t take long for a number of fans to respond to this news, including a Twitter account called FundingTraders.com, who posted the following.

If this interview turns out to be anything like Bet-David’s first one with ‘Top G’, then it is likely to cause a storm.

Their last interview featured a discussion on numerous topics, including entrepreneur Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest men.

Bet-David labelled Musk “enemy of the state number one”, while Tate professed his admiration for the controversial billionaire.

Watch Andrew Tate and Patrick Bet-David discuss Elon Musk below.

Andrew Tate interview: What happened when ‘Top G’ spoke to the BBC?

Andrew Tate’s most recent interview was with the BBC, and it stunned viewers with its content.

‘Top G’ was largely forced on the defensive during the interview, and hit out at organizations who claim that his teachings promote rape culture and misogyny.

In the days that have followed this interview, Tate has taken to Twitter to claim that the BBC essentially changed some pre-decided questions in an attempt to “ambush” him.

He posted a link to a lengthier version of the interview on his Twitter feed with a small clip of this, labelling ‘The Matrix’ as “desperate”.

Tate remains under house arrest until June 30 as he awaits his trial for charges of rape, human trafficking and organised crime.

