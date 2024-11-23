Andrew Tate shares brutally honest reaction to Conor McGregor losing "bullsh*t" civil sexual assault trial: "We've set a dangerous precedent"

The guilty verdict in Conor McGregor's civil trial for sexual assault has been criticized by controversial social media personality Andrew Tate, who is himself battling a series of criminal charges relating to sexual assault, human trafficking, and the formation of an organized crime group.

Tate took to X/Twitter, which has become his platform of choice, to pen a statement criticizing the ruling in McGregor's trial. Not only did he throw his support behind the Irishman, but he cast doubt on the validity of sexual assault cases involving wealthy male defendants.

"Bullsh*t ruling against Conor McGregor. Women sleep with rich men and if that man doesn't fund their life afterwards they lie and sue. Their brutal narcissism can't take the L of being undesired. We've set a dangerous precedent. It's literally impossible to be a man in the western world."

Tate's statement will almost certainly draw controversy, as he often does. Both he and his brother, Tristan, have professed their innocence in their own legal battle. Moreover, they often claim to be the victims of a global conspiracy perpetrated to undermine them and ruin their reputations.

The former kickboxer frequently speaks up in his own defense on X/Twitter and now appears set to do the same for McGregor despite the pair's lack of public relationship. Tate's dismissal of the guilty verdict in McGregor's civil trial will only further damage the Irishman's tarnished image.

This is not his first brush with the law, and many wonder if McGregor will ever escape from the downward spiral he has been on for quite some time now.

The rape case involving Conor McGregor first came to light in 2018

Back in 2018, Conor McGregor was accused of r*ping Nikita Hand in a hotel in Dublin, Ireland. However, in 2021, prosecutors declined to pursue charges against the Irishman, with the official reason being a low likelihood of securing a conviction. However, a civil case was pursued in Ireland's High Court.

The civil lawsuit alleged that McGregor not only sexually assaulted Hand but also physically assaulted her. The trial began on Nov. 5 of this year and concluded with a guilty verdict on Nov. 22, ordering McGregor to pay Hand €248,603 as compensation.

