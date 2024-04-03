Andrew Tate shares report photo to prove “off the chart” testosterone levels at 37 years of age

Despite approaching his 40s, Andrew Tate's testosterone levels are seemingly incredibly high.

The man known as the 'Top G' is one of the internet's biggest influencers. While he loves to discuss politics and world events, he's also a big advocate for exercise. As a former athlete and world-class kickboxer, that comes as no surprise.

Tate regularly takes to social media to showcase his own training and recommend supplements. Earlier today, he took to X to post a report showing his testosterone levels.

A normal adult man has 10 to 35 nanomoles per liter of testerstone. Tate's report shows that he has 34.9 nanomoles, just coming within the scale for average. The former fighter added that he's not on steroids and only takes his own supplements for the gym.

In the post, Tate wrote:

"My testosterone level is off the chart. I'm 37 years old. I should be declining. I'm on zero steroids. Zero. Absolutely zero. Test me anyday anytime. The only supplement I take is fire blood available at Topg dot com."

Is Andrew Tate still an active fighter today?

While Andrew Tate is still in great shape and trains, it seems that his days as a fighter are over. In the last few years, the former kickboxer has become much more of an influencer above all else.

The career shift has been an incredibly profitable one for Tate, so it makes a fair bit of sense. It also makes sense, given that he is approaching his 40s.

The last time Andrew Tate competed was in 2020, scoring a knockout win over Cosmin Lingurar in the kickboxing ring. That victory was one of three in the year for the popular social media content creator.

Since then, Tate hasn't competed but did show interest in a potential boxing match with Jake Paul. However, talks with 'The Problem Child' fell apart after his several arrests.

While Tate hasn't formally retired from fighting, it's hard to see him competing again. Then again, he's clearly in good enough shape for another fight, if he wants it.

