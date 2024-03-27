“It is not about net worth, it’s about income” - Tristan Tate shares magic number one needs to earn per month in order to 'escape the matrix'

Tristan Tate believes one needs to earn $100,000 a month to 'escape the matrix'.

The popular ex-fighter has developed a massive fanbase online through various means. One thing that Tate, as well as his brother Andrew, loves to discuss is economics and how to build wealth.

Speaking in a recent interview, the popular online influencer was asked how much one needs to 'escape the matrix'. Tate explained that there are various ways to accumulate wealth to avoid cancelation or other conflicts and that there is no one way to do so.

Tate added that it's never important to have a high net worth. What is more important is having cash on hand so that you can do what you want. While things such as real estate and possessions are valuable, having a monthly income is the most important factor.

However, Tate believes that the perfect figure to truly be free is $100,000 a month. The ex-fighter explained:

"It's not about net worth, it's about income. There are some people worth more money than me and Andrew... But they have less spending money than me because I have an income. Every month, I make a certain amount of money."

Tate continued:

"I would say every month, to say what you want, not to fear cancellation, to not fear I guess, other people. I would say $100,000 a month, $1.2 million a year. If you're netting that, you're free."

Check out his comments in the post below:

Expand Tweet

What is Tristan Tate's actual net worth?

Tristan Tate's net worth is reportedly around $10 million.

The former fighter, as well as his brother Andrew, have spoken about their massive wealth in the past. While the two didn't make much from their fighting careers, they've made their millions from various business deals over the years.

Furthermore, the Tate brothers have become massive social media influencers, which pays quite well. Online speculation about the two's net worth has been ongoing for years. However, fans got a more definitive answer about their finances last summer.

When the Tate brothers were arrested in late 2022, Romanian police listed the two's most valuable possessions. They include 15 luxury cars, 15 properties, 14 watches, shares in four companies, as well as several bitcoin.

Expand Tweet

The Sun reported last year that those items make up much of the brother's net worth, which is $10 million overall. However, as Tate stated in a recent interview, he is currently earning a lot of money, which is more important than the overall net worth figure.