Tristan Tate denies wealth competition with 20-year-old influencer Jack Doherty in three-word response

Tristan Tate doesn't care to go back and forth about money with Jack Doherty.

Earlier this week, the Doherty put up a post on X about his wealth. At just 20 years old, he has become one of the most controversial influencers around. He has gone viral several times in the past year for harassing individuals in public and then using his bodyguard as protection.

It turns out that harassing people in public pays pretty well. On X, Doherty put up a picture showing a watch, his car, and a duffle bag full of cash. That earned a pretty brutal response from one Tate, who stated that the influencer is poorer than he is.

That led Drama Alert to put up a post on X about the situation. The news outlet run by Keemstar stated that the two were beefing about who was richer. However, it took just a few minutes for the former fighter to respond with a post of his own.

On X, Tate made it clear that he doesn't really care to beef with Doherty. He wrote in response to Drama Alert:

"No we aren't."

Matt Frevola provides hilarious reaction to Tristan Tate and Jack Doherty beef

UFC lightweight contender Matt Frevola knows the right way to figure out whether Tristan Tate or Jack Doherty is richer.

While the former fighter doesn't want to debate their wealth, the influencer does. On X, Doherty re-posted Drama Alert's post and absolutely tore into Tate In a series of posts, the 20-year-old questioned why the former kickboxer was so angry towards him.

Doherty also added that Tate hadn't made as much money as he had at his age and that you couldn't compare the two. Well, UFC lightweight contender Frevola wants to do exactly that.

On X, 'Steamrolla' saw the back and forth between Tate and Doherty. There, Frevola linked his Venmo account and added that whoever paid him $5,000 quicker would be the winner of the contest.

The UFC lightweight contender wrote on X:

"First to venmo me 5k is richer"

While Frevola's post is funny, it's unlikely that the back-and-forth between Tate and Doherty will be over. The latter has earned a reputation as an antagonizer, and for very good reason.