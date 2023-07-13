Andrew Tate slams BBC presenter Huw Edwards for allegedly sharing se*ually explicit pictures

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has accused BBC journalist Huw Edwards of sharing sexually explicit pictures of himself on the internet. This comes after The Sun reported that a renowned BBC news presenter had paid 35,000 pounds over a three-year period to an underaged individual to obtain sexually explicit images from them. The said person was then suspended by the network.

The Tate-Edwards saga started when a Twitter account by the name of @CensoredMen uploaded a video, where Edwards can be seen sharing his thoughts on 'Top G' and his influence on today's youth.

Edwards stated in the video that the growing admiration among teenagers for Tate was a reason for concern as the influencer was infamous for his views on masculinity and women.

The presenter added that schools were making an effort to guide children on how to interact with the content put out by the 36-year-old.

"[Authorities] have raided more properties as a part of their investigation into the social media personality Andrew Tate and his alleged links to organized crimes. People in the UK are reporting in what they say is an alarming tendency, especially among teenage boys to express admiration for Andrew Tate, whose online videos express contempt for women and even advocate violence.

"Some schools are devoting entire lessons to discuss his views while offering guidance on how to deal with his material."

Censored Men @CensoredMen



Listen to Huw Edwards expressing his concerns about the effect Well well well, how the tables have turned.Listen to Huw Edwards expressing his concerns about the effect @Cobratate ’s message is having on teenage boys 🥴 Well well well, how the tables have turned.Listen to Huw Edwards expressing his concerns about the effect @Cobratate’s message is having on teenage boys 🥴 https://t.co/wDUO14603j

Tate responded to the tweet, accusing Edwards of being a sexual predator. 'Top G' also uploaded an explicit picture of the BBC presenter on his Twitter account, which can be seen here. It should be noted that there is no confirmation as to whether the picture is legitimate or photoshopped.

Andrew Tate's brother chimes in on the controversy surrounding Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards' wife, Vicky Flind recently released a statement addressing the accusations against her husband and confirmed that it was indeed Edwards who had been suspended by the BBC. Flind said that her husband has been dealing with mental health problems and the recent news has worsened his condition as the BBC presenter had to be hospitalized after the accusations came out.

banthebbc @banthebbc Vicky Flind, wife of Huw Edwards STATEMENT BREAKINGVicky Flind, wife of Huw Edwards STATEMENT BREAKING 🚨 Vicky Flind, wife of Huw Edwards STATEMENT 👇 https://t.co/V58HQ1NpHe

Andrew Tate's brother Tristan responded to Flind's statement on Twitter. Tristan mocked the BBC presenter and highlighted how the Tate brothers have endured much more during their ongoing legal battles.

"'He needs privacy' for 'his mental health'. Lol you called it @cobratate, here we are in our 16th month of public crucifixion still without a trial. This man would have killed himself in my situation, Schofield would have killed himself. The Tates would never kill themselves."

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



Lol you called it @cobratate, here we are in our 16th month of public crucifixion still without a trial.



This man would have killed himself in my situation, Schofield would have killed himself.



The Tates would never kill themselves. banthebbc @banthebbc Vicky Flind, wife of Huw Edwards STATEMENT BREAKINGVicky Flind, wife of Huw Edwards STATEMENT BREAKING 🚨 Vicky Flind, wife of Huw Edwards STATEMENT 👇 https://t.co/V58HQ1NpHe “He needs privacy” for “his mental health”.Lol you called it @cobratate, here we are in our 16th month of public crucifixion still without a trial.This man would have killed himself in my situation, Schofield would have killed himself.The Tates would never kill themselves. twitter.com/banthebbc/stat… “He needs privacy” for “his mental health”.Lol you called it @cobratate, here we are in our 16th month of public crucifixion still without a trial.This man would have killed himself in my situation, Schofield would have killed himself.The Tates would never kill themselves. twitter.com/banthebbc/stat…

Poll : 0 votes