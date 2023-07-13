What did Huw Edwards say about Andrew Tate? Latter reacts as BBC presenter at centre of scandal is officially named

Welsh journalist Huw Edwards was slammed by British-American social media personality Andrew Tate after the former was named as the anonymous man suspended by the BBC for paying a minor £35,000 in exchange for s*xually explicit pictures.

On July 13, a Twitter user named @CensoredMen shared a video of the 61-year-old news presenter expressing his concerns about Tate's influence on teenage boys. He said:

Censored Men @CensoredMen



Listen to Huw Edwards expressing his concerns about the effect Well well well, how the tables have turned.Listen to Huw Edwards expressing his concerns about the effect @Cobratate ’s message is having on teenage boys 🥴 Well well well, how the tables have turned.Listen to Huw Edwards expressing his concerns about the effect @Cobratate’s message is having on teenage boys 🥴 https://t.co/wDUO14603j

"[Authorities] have raided more properties as a part of their investigation into the social media personality Andrew Tate and his alleged links to organized crimes. People in the UK are reporting in what they say is an alarming tendency, especially among teenage boys to express admiration for Andrew Tate, whose online videos express contempt for women and even advocate violence. Some schools are devoting entire lessons to discuss his views while offering guidance on how to deal with his material."

Huw Edwards has garnered negative media attention ever since his wife released a statement confirming him to be the person fired by BBC in mid-May 2023, adding that he is battling "serious mental health issues."

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future. Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published."

Rumors about BBC suspending a male employee started making rounds in May 2023 on the internet, however, the identity was kept under wraps. On July 9, a leaked Snapchat picture where Edwards was allegedly exposing his b*tt surfaced online led several netizens to speculate his identity.

Andrew Tate took a dig at Huw Edwards' surfaced video

After Huw Edwards' video remarking on Andrew Tate's impact on teenage boys went viral, the latter took a dig at the Welsh journalist. Retweeting the video initially shared by @CensoredMen, the former professional kickboxer called him a "s*xual predator."

Screenshot of Andrew Tate's Twitter response to Huw Edwards' resurfaced video.

Huw Edwards is also facing several other allegations at this point. An anonymous person spoke to The Sun and shared that the BBC presenter had a conversation with a minor on Instagram and sent them kiss and heart emojis. A 20-year-old person has also alleged to have received threatening texts from Edwards, BBC reported.

Before Huw's wife, Vicky Flind shared a statement regarding her husband's mental health problems, the Met Police issued an update regarding the allegations that surfaced in the recent days.

The statement read:

ASKdes 🌎 @ASK_des #HuwEdwards To many people play the Mental Health Card, when do things wrong or get into trouble. Didn’t take long, for Huw Edwards doing same as all the others now. And join that club. #HuwEdwards To many people play the Mental Health Card, when do things wrong or get into trouble. Didn’t take long, for Huw Edwards doing same as all the others now. And join that club. https://t.co/EVut4AhF8M

"Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have now concluded their assessment and have determined there is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed. In reaching this decision, they have spoken to a number of parties including the BBC and the alleged complainant and the alleged complainant's family, both via another police force."

It also read that the detectives are yet to receive information regarding any other allegations against the "same individual," but at the time, there is no police action.

Weasel @KatieWeasel Good Evening, I'm Huw Edwards and I am the news Good Evening, I'm Huw Edwards and I am the news https://t.co/TXHoxfngbX

The case was brought to public attention when the mother of a teenage girl met with BBC officials in May. According to her claims, her daughter had allegedly received £35,000 in exchange for sharing explicit pictures and engaging in illicit activities through video calls.

According to The Sun, it has been reported that the incident occurred in 2020, involving a girl who was said to be 17 years old at the time. Allegedly, she was found in possession of cocaine, which was acquired using the money received from Huw Edwards.

Poll : 0 votes