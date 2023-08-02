Andrew Tate spotted in Bucharest Court for appeal hours after shaming TV star Amanda Holden for bikini photo

Andrew Tate, who is currently facing sex trafficking charges, left a Romanian court alongside his brother Tristan after appealing against the decision to keep them under house arrest. The brothers are now awaiting the court's decision on their release.

While still under house arrest, Andrew Tate's controversial behavior continues to draw attention, with his recent misogynistic remark about Amanda Holden's bikini photo sparking outrage.

Tate displayed his toxic masculinity while reacting to the post by making demeaning comments such as "You are a wife and a mother" and "There is no need for this post." His derogatory remarks not only targeted the popular Britain's Got Talent star judge but also exposed his disrespectful views toward women.

The allegations against Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan include engaging in human trafficking and forming an organized crime group. Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, accuses him, his brother, and two Romanian women of forming a criminal group to commit human trafficking in Romania, the United States, and Britain.

Disturbingly, the case has uncovered seven female victims who were allegedly lured under false pretenses of love, only to become victims of sexual exploitation and physical violence.

Tate and his team vehemently deny all the accusations leveled against him. The retired kickboxer took to Twitter to inform his loyal fanbase that the court's decision on their release now hangs in the balance, adding further suspense to an already intense legal battle:

"I am in the Bucharest court of appeal to find out if I will be detained for a 9th month. 3 months in jail, 6 months locked in my house. Now I must convince a judge that I shouldn’t go back to jail. That I’m allowed to remain in my own home. Allah is the best of planners."

Andrew Tate’s DMs reveal friend's plea urging him to stop ‘acting too white’ to secure release from court

Andrew Tate continues to remain under house arrest in Romania, facing serious allegations of rape, human trafficking, and involvement in a criminal organization. Amidst the prolonged house arrest, a friend of Tate's, named Marcell, recently suggested an unconventional tactic for one of his court appearances.

Marcell, who is of color, urged Tate to "tap into his black roots" as a means to win the ongoing court battle. In a series of DMs revealed by the controversial influencer, Marcell advised Tate to arrive late in court, invoking the stereotype of "black man's timing." He further suggested that Tate should respond to questions with urban phrases and claim that the justice system is biased against black individuals.

Tate took to Twitter to reveal the DMs, writing:

"My OG Marcell is saying I’m acting too white in court and that’s why they won’t let me free and I should tap into my black half."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate My OG marcell is saying I'm acting too white in court and that's why they won't let me free and I should tap into my black half.