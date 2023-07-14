Andrew Tate unveils two brand new Koenigsegg supercars he has added to his automobile roster

Andrew Tate has remained defiant in the face of his legal troubles. Instead of laying low and bringing less attention to himself in the wake of Romanian authorities finally bringing official charges of human trafficking and r*pe against him and his brother Tristan Tate, he has taken to Twitter to flaunt his wealth.

The controversial social media personality revealed two new additions to his expensive automobile collection. He posted pictures of a silver Koenigsegg Gemera and an orange Koenigsegg Jesko Attack, both of which he expects to be delivered to him this year.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I have a Koenigsegg Jesko Attack and a Koenigsegg Gemera both getting delivered to me this year.



Which one should I be more excited for?

Andrew Tate punctuated his tweet by asking his followers, which of the two cars he should be more excited for. Few, however, will forget that he is currently set for a lengthy stint in Romanian courtrooms. Now that he and his brother have been formally charged, a trial awaits.

While no date has been officially announced, a Romanian judge is currently studying the case files, having been given 60 days to do so since June 20. The Tate brothers have continued to maintain their innocence, while claiming that the crimes they've been charged with are part of a conspiracy against them.

Tristan Tate recently took to Twitter, where he claimed that the evidence amassed by Romanian authorities against him was due to TikTok videos made by his friends. More claims and statements are bound to emerge as the case against them progresses, least of all due to Andrew Tate's infamy.

Will Andrew Tate attend UFC 294 in support of Khamzat Chimaev?

Unbeaten Chechen phenom Khamzat Chimaev has not yet fought this year. However, all signs point to his octagon return taking place at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. While he was initially rumored to be taking on Kamaru Usman, new rumors seem to be pointing towards a middleweight bout with Jared Cannonier.

Not long ago, 'Borz' had a video call with Andrew Tate, becoming one of several UFC fighters to express admiration for him. Furthermore, Chimaev invited Tate to attend UFC 294 as his honored guest to watch him fight. Unfortunately, for Chimaev, Tate is currently under house arrest in Romania.

Thus, he will be barred from making any such journey to Abu Dhabi, as Romanian authorities have long determined that he may well become a fugitive and flee to a country with no extradition treaty if given the freedom to travel beyond borders.