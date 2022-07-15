Angela Lee and other ONE stars feature in epic ONE Championship slow-motion highlight reel

ONE Championship is never without some of the most savage moments in combat sports, thanks to stars like Angela Lee. After more than ten years, the promotion continues to feature the biggest stars on a global stage, giving fans around the world a never-ending stream of breathtaking highlights and epic moments.

In a recent post on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the promotion paid tribute to some of its most exciting moments. Presented in slow motion, the highlight reel allows you to feel every strike thrown from fan favorites, including ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE’s reigning women’s atomweight world champion, ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee. The caption reads:

“Feast your eyes on some of the most intense ONE Championship action, featuring ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon's brawl with Hakim Hamech, atomweight queen Angela Lee’s firefight with strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan, and more – all in slow-motion glory!”

Watch the video below:

Fans shared their appreciation for the unique highlight reel, with one saying:

“Dammmmm that looks so brutal, kudos.”

Appearing in the video is the promotion’s atomweight queen, Angela Lee, who is still the first, current, and only atomweight world champion in the organization’s history. Debuting in 2015, ‘Unstoppable’ won an incredible five straight bouts by submission, never going past the second round. That run led her to an opportunity to become the inaugural ONE atomweight world champion.

Angela Lee’s rise to becoming the most dominant woman in ONE Championship history

Lee seized the moment, defeating women’s Japanese fighting legend Mei Yamaguchi at ONE: Ascent to Power to gain the belt. Since then, ‘Unstoppable’ has defended her world title successfully five times.

Following her win over Xiong Jing Nan in one of the greatest women’s bouts in the organization’s history, Lee took time away from the circle, announcing she was pregnant. After giving birth to her daughter, Lee began preparing for her highly anticipated return.

In March, at ONE’s tenth-anniversary spectacle ONE X, Lee made her triumphant return to face ONE women’s atomweight world grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex. After nearly two and a half years away from the sport, fans were uncertain if Lee would come back in familiar form.

Those questions were answered in less than ten minutes when Lee would successfully defend her title, defeating Stamp via a rear-naked choke with just ten seconds left in the second round. It was another dominant performance by the most dominant woman in ONE Championship history.

Watch the best moments of Lee's ONE career below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far