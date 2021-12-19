Angela Hill equals Jorge Masvidal's record for most split decision losses in UFC history

Angela Hill equaled Jorge Masvidal's record for the most split decision losses in the UFC. The ranked strawweight suffered the fourth split decision defeat of her UFC career against Amanda Lemos at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus.

Hill has now lost four of her last five fights and is tied with Jorge Masvidal, Clay Guida and Paul Felder for the most split decision losses in UFC history.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Per @ESPNStatsInfo , Hill is tied for the most split decision losses in UFC history ... along with Jorge Masvidal, Clay Guida and tonight's broadcaster, Paul Felder. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, Hill is tied for the most split decision losses in UFC history ... along with Jorge Masvidal, Clay Guida and tonight's broadcaster, Paul Felder.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Absolutely heartbreaking for Angela Hill. She must be feeling cursed at this point. 30-27, 29-28, 28-29. Split decision ... Amanda Lemos. 0-4 in split decisions now for Hill. Absolutely heartbreaking for Angela Hill. She must be feeling cursed at this point. 30-27, 29-28, 28-29. Split decision ... Amanda Lemos. 0-4 in split decisions now for Hill.

Lemos dropped Hill in the very first round of the fight with a perfectly placed head kick. The latter came on strong in the second round, rocking her Brazilian counterpart with some clean strikes. The third round was closely contested, leading two judges to score the contest in favor of Lemos and one in favor of Hill.

Angela Hill can take inspiration for Jorge Masvidal's 'resurrection'

Angela Hill is currently on a disappointing run of form, much like Jorge Masvidal was between 2015 and 2017. 'Gamebred' suffered four decision losses in two years, prompting him to take a hiatus from the sport.

Masvidal returned in 2019 and secured finishes against Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz to become one of the biggest stars in the sport.

He appeared as a contestant on a reality TV game show in the Dominican Republic during his hiatus. He recently spoke to the UFC about how he changed his mental approach to fighting upon his return.

Highlighting the importance of knockouts, the 'BMF' said:

"When I stepped away I noticed I had to conquer two things: men’s souls and all these interviews. I want the biggest paychecks that have ever been handed out in this sport, so I’ve got to get in front of the camera and give a little bit of myself... I’m 100% sure when God was designing me, he had one thing in mind, and it was this[knocking fighters out]."

Angela Hill could benefit from a change in mindset much like Masvidal did. Perhaps a more aggressive or less safe approach might help 'Overkill' get back to winning ways.

