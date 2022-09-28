“This is my last shot” - Angela Lee admits Xiong Jing Nan trilogy represents do or die moment

Angela Lee will get her second shot at Xiong Jing Nan’s strawweight world championship in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2.

In their first meeting more than three years ago, Lee fell short in her bid to become a two-division world champion, losing via knockout in the fifth round. Stepping back into the circle for another opportunity, Lee realizes that it’s do or die.

Speaking to ONE Championship just days away from her eagerly awaited trilogy bout with Xiong, which will air live at US primetime, Lee recognized that this world title opportunity is likely her last shot at adding a second world title to her resume.

“So I’m looking at it as, ‘This is my last shot.’ And of course, she’s going to be defending it with all she’s got. But I know that I’m going to be stealing this belt from her at the end of the night.”

As her nickname suggests, Lee has been nothing short of unstoppable in the ONE atomweight division, but her brief foray into the strawweight division has yielded disappointing results.

After suffering her first career loss to Xiong in March 2019, Lee once again tested her skills at strawweight against Michelle Nicolini. Lee suffered a unanimous decision defeat before returning back to atomweight.

Angela Lee believes trilogy fight with Xiong Jing Nan will be her legacy bout

For Angela Lee, her third meeting with strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan isn’t just about adding another title to her resume, it’s about leaving a legacy.

There is no doubt ‘Unstoppable’ has already built a legacy by being the first and only women's atomweight titleholder in ONE Championship history. But adding her name to the shortlist of dual-world champions would certainly bring an added level of prestige to Angela Lee and her already legendary family.

Not only is Lee excited at the prospect of capturing her second world title, but she also believes that doing it as a mom will bring it to “another level.”

“This fight is my legacy fight. I’m so excited! I’ve been working hard for this. This is something that I’ve wanted since 2019, three years ago already. I think the time has finally come. everything’s falling into place, and to do it while being a mom is just on another level.”

