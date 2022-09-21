“She’s going to get angry” - Angela Lee believes Xiong Jing Nan will come out with something to prove

With their series tied at one win apiece, Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan will square off once again in the ONE on Prime Video 2 main event for their long-awaited rubber match. However, when the two women come together on September 30, it’ll be for much more than bragging rights.

‘The Panda’ will look to continue her dominance over the women’s strawweight division, while ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee plans to join the exclusive list of two-division world champions. Already the holder of the ONE women’s atomweight world title, Lee could add another piece of gold to her mantle while getting an ever-elusive win in the strawweight division.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Lee discussed her opponent's recent run, which included three straight successful title defenses. Despite the victories, ‘Unstoppable’ is far from impressed with Xiong’s work.

Suggesting that ‘The Panda’ has been more interested in playing it safe by “fighting not to lose,” Lee believes Xiong will come into the trilogy bout with something to prove.

“But with that being said, I do think that she’s going to hear that, she’s going to get angry and think that she wants to make a statement in this fight. She wants to prove to everyone that, ‘No, I’m still dangerous. I’m a killer. I’m a finisher.’ And so I’m not going to be overlooking her and using her previous fights as something to base my assumptions of her on.”

Xiong Jing Nan is not thrilled about facing Angela Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2

While discussing the bout, ONE women’s strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan appeared to be less than thrilled about competing against Angela Lee.

Interested in the possibility of revisiting the atomweight division herself after three straight world title defenses in her own weight class, ‘The Panda’ was forced to put those plans on hold.

Speaking to ONE, Xiong said of her third meeting with Lee:

“I want to win, it’s as simple as that. I’m not excited; I just want to beat her.”

Should Xiong come out on top, successfully defending her title, there could be the possibility of a fourth meeting between the two. 'The Panda' could opt to once again drop to atomweight in an attempt to take Lee’s world title, setting the stage for a rare fourth bout between the two emerging legends of the sport.

