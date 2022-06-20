Angela Lee celebrates the fathers in her life on Father's Day

Father’s Day would not be meaningful if not for the fathers in our lives, and Angela Lee acknowledged the men who made the day a truly special celebration for her family.

The ONE women’s atomweight world champion took to Instagram to give a special shoutout to her husband, her dad, and her father-in-law on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father's Day to the man of the house! Ava and I are so grateful for you @bpucci ❤️ Thank you for always making us laugh, killing the cockroaches, and taking such good care of our home. We love you more than you know!”

Lee and her husband, Bruno Pucci, are proud parents to a baby girl, Ava, who has given them a bigger reason to succeed in their goals. Of course, both of them were inspired by great men as well who molded them into the parents that they are today.

“To my Dad, Happy Father's Day! Thank you for always being there for me and now, Ava 🥰 We appreciate all that you do for the family ❤️ P.S You are killing the #GrandpaLife 😎 @jewelznken,“ she said. “To my Father In Law, Feliz Dia Dos Pai's! I'm so lucky to have the best FIL! Thank you for always doing your best for us 🙏🏼 Nos amamos muito! 😘 @jpuccijr”

Angela Lee reigns supreme as ONE Championship’s first mom-champion

Angela Lee stepped away from the sport she loves in 2020 to open a new chapter in her life - being a mother. In her absence, the top female fighters of the division took part in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship to determine a worthy challenger upon her return.

Stamp Fairtex emerged as the winner of the tournament, earning the right to face Angela Lee for the world title at ONE X back in March 2022.

In her first match since becoming a mother, Lee showed that she hasn’t lost a step and looked even tougher. She endured a huge body shot from Stamp that is reminiscent of the blow she took from Xiong Jing Nan back in 2019 that ended her bid for the ONE women’s strawweight crown.

This time around, Lee was able to recover to reach the second round, where she imposed her ground game to earn the win and become the promotion’s first-ever mom-champion.

