"Beat this summer heat!" - Angela Lee cools off poolside

ONE Championship's first and only atomweight world champion Angela Lee has been enjoying some time away from the circle this summer.

Following her successful return to the cage after more than two years at ONE's 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, Lee has kept her fans on Instagram entertained with poolside pics and images of her beautiful family.

'Unstoppable' Angela Lee engaged with her fans once again, taking a poolside pic while partaking in a cool refreshment.

Sure, the post was mostly to promote the product in her hand, but fans were nevertheless thrilled to get another update from Lee, who enjoys engaging with her followers on social media. One fan said:

"Tennessee here super fan love watching you"

Lee has lived up to her nickname, 'Unstoppable', in the ONE circle ever since she entered the promotion in 2015.

She fought her way into an opportunity to be the promotion's first women's atomweight champion, succeeding by defeating Mei Yamaguchi at ONE: Ascent to Power in 2016. Since then, Lee has been the only holder of the atomweight title.

Who can stop the 'Unstoppaple' Angela Lee?

After more than two years away from competing, Lee returned at ONE X and dispatched number one contender Stamp Fairtex with a second-round rear-naked choke. It was as if the champ had never left.

After going through a pregnancy and the birth of her daughter, Lee returned with a vengeance. After her big win over Fairtex, fans are wondering, who can beat Angela Lee? A handful of options have been previously discussed, which you can see here.

However, there does appear to be a general consensus opinion on who Lee should face next in the ONE circle: reigning strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan.

Lee and Xiong are certainly no strangers to one another, having squared off previously. Their first contest in March 2019 saw Xiong successfully defend her strawweight title, defeating Lee via fifth-round knockout. It was the first and only time as of this writing that Lee has been stopped in her mixed martial arts career, amateur and professional.

Lee exacted revenge on Xiong seven months later when 'Unstoppable' defended her atomweight title, finishing Xiong in the fifth-round with a rear-naked choke. With the series at 1-1, a trilogy bout between the two seems inevitable.

