Watch: Angela Lee and family arrive in South Korea for vacation

ONE Championship’s first and only women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee made her triumphant return to the circle at the promotion’s spectacular 10th-anniversary ONE X in March.

She defeated ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix winner and fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex to retain her atomweight title. What was especially impressive is that the victory came after nearly two and a half years on the shelf due to the pregnancy and birth of her daughter Ava Marie.

Since winning the inaugural atomweight world title, ‘Unstoppable’ has been just that, defending the world title five times thus far. Following her ONE X success, Lee has been busy spending time with her family and recently gave fans a glimpse into her latest family vacation to South Korea while celebrating her 26th birthday.

“Celebrating 26 years of life in the motherland! 🥳✈️🇰🇷 Hello Korea!!”

Fans showered the atomweight queen with birthday wishes. One fan with the handle @aclassofmyown commented on the post, offering Lee some travel tips during her time abroad.

“Happy Birthday champ!!! You’re going to love Korea! Check out Lotte world and trick eye museums near Seoul! The food is amazing everywhere you go so no worries there! Hope you and the family enjoy 🎉🎉🎉”

Angela Lee’s mother Jewelz is of Korean descent, and the family has often visited the country throughout the years.

Ham Seo Hee ready for one more run at Angela Lee's ONE world championship

Interestingly, Angela Lee’s next opponent in the circle could be South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee. Backed by an impressive eight-fight winning streak, Ham is the No.2 ranked atomweight contender, one spot behind Stamp Fairtex who is coming off of her first world title opportunity in mixed martial arts.

At 35 years old, Ham Seo Hee recognizes that she is closely approaching the end of her mixed martial arts career. The ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix was to be her path to a world title clash with reigning queen Angela Lee. Following a unanimous decision win over Denice Zamboanga in the tournament’s quarter-final round, however, the fighter, fondly known as ‘Hamderlei Silva’, was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury sustained in training.

Julie Mezabarba stepped in to replace Ham. She would go on to lose to eventual tournament winner Stamp Fairtex in the semi-final round.

‘Hamderlei Silva’ returned at ONE X in March and met her quarterfinal foe Zamboanga in a rematch. Ham earned her second straight win against the Filipina, extending her streak to eight in a row and making a very strong claim for a world title shot. Speaking to ONE Championship following her own success at ONE X, reigning world champion Angela Lee said:

“I was glad she was able to get the win over Denice. She fought hard and she earned it and I think she’s deserving of the next title shot.”

