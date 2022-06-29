Victoria Lee previews Angela Lee’s potential next world title defense against Ham Seo Hee

Just like any other martial arts fan, Victoria Lee is excited to watch her sister Angela defend the ONE women’s atomweight world title against Ham Seo Hee. While the potential atomweight showdown isn’t official just yet, the South Korean is likely next for the Singaporean-American superstar.

Angela, the oldest of the Lee siblings, is expected to defend her world title against Ham after the veteran South Korean fighter defeated Denice Zamboanga in her last outing at ONE X.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Victoria Lee pointed out that Ham is as complete a martial artist as anyone else and that the veteran would pose a different threat to her sister.

Nevertheless, Lee said that it will still be Angela who will have her hand raised after the match.

Victoria Lee said:

“She's a vet, she's been in the game a long time, and she's well-rounded. It would definitely be a good match for my sister. But, of course, how I see it playing out is my sister is getting into her game and just picking apart on the feet and eventually finishing her on the ground.”

Both Angela and Ham are coming off impressive wins in their previous matches. The longtime atomweight queen submitted Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE X this past March, while the South Korean veteran dominated rival Zamboanga in the same evening.

‘Unstoppable' survived an early onslaught from Stamp, including a debilitating liver blow in the first, before locking in a textbook rear-naked choke 4:50 into the second round.

Ham, meanwhile, outclassed Zamboanga in their rematch after their first meeting in September 2021 ended in controversy. ‘Arale Chan’ put on a grappling clinic that effectively put a stop to whatever offense the Filipino star had planned for the fight.

While Angela Lee has been perfect in all her atomweight matches at ONE Championship, Ham might just be her toughest test yet. The 35-year-old has been fighting professionally since 2007 and won titles in multiple organizations.

Still, Lee has shown why she’s still the only person to have held the ONE women’s atomweight world title. The mom-champ is 6-0 in her world title matches in the atomweight division, with four of those wins coming via finishes.

Victoria Lee continues her family’s legacy

The youngest of the siblings competing in ONE Championship, Victoria Lee, has slowly shown flashes of brilliance that Angela and Christian once did before her.

The 18-year-old Lee, who recently graduated high school, is 3-0 in her career, with all three of those wins being finishes.

Lee had a stellar debut when she submitted Sunisa Srisen in the second round in February 2021. She then followed it up with a first-round submission win over Wang Luping five months later.

Her latest win was a second-round knockout of Victoria Souza in September 2021. Victoria is expected to return to action sometime later this year.

