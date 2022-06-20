"I would definitely want to do as much as I can" - Victoria Lee on helping her community in Hawaii

Victoria Lee is only 18 years old, but she’s already looking for ways to help out her community.

Aware of the stature she has in life, the teenage phenom wants to become a bigger influence in Hawaii and help out in two areas that are close to her heart.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lee said she wants to further help her community’s blood and food banks. She pointed out the need to develop public supply for both areas and intensify its capabilities to help those in desperate need of help.

Victoria Lee said:

“Well, I've definitely had like two causes in mind that I've been wanting to get involved in, maybe when I'm older and have more ability to but definitely like the blood banks in Hawaii and like just the food banks. They really speak out to me and I try my best when I can when I was in school to volunteer in the blood drives and stuff."

She added:

“But they're just two things that are such necessities in life. But there's such a lack of supply for them. And in the future, when I can, I would definitely want to do as much as I can to help those two causes.”

A member of the famed Lee siblings, ‘The Prodigy’ is the third of her family to join ONE Championship and she’s been dominating her competition since she arrived in the promotion last February.

Angela Lee and Christian Lee’s younger sister is 3-0 in her first three fights, with two of those wins coming by way of submission and the other by way of knockout.

Victoria Lee enjoys movies with her friends and family

While she’s blazing a trail for herself in mixed martial arts, Victoria Lee will always make time to watch movies with either her friends or family.

In the same interview, Lee said she recently watched Top Gun: Maverick with her friends, but needed to get a brush up on the franchise’s history since she’s never watched the original Top Gun, which was released in theaters in 1986.

“The last movie I've seen was Top Gun in the theaters. That was a good show. But I never watched the first one, I was going with my friends. So I was a little bit lost, they kind of had to explain it a bit to me.”

She added that she’s looking forward to watching Jurassic World Dominion since her niece Alia, Christian's daughter, loves dinosaurs. As a proud aunt, Lee said she likes it when Alia imitates the giant reptiles on screen.

“I want to go see the sequel. Probably with my niece, Alia. She loves dinosaurs and it's so funny whenever she sees them on screen she just roars at them. And that's probably the reason I want to go to see it.”

