"Post lift pic w/ the sis!!"- Angela Lee and Victoria Lee working hard in the gym

Reigning ONE Championship Atomweight Champion, Angela Lee, has been a force to be reckoned with since stepping foot inside the ONE Championship cage at the tender age of 17. Angela has successfully defended her title four times against some of the best competitors that ONE Championship has to offer.

Lee is one to always stay ready and be in shape as you can see in her Instagram post with her younger sister Victoria Lee, who is also a young phenom in her own right. The two are the present and the future of the ONE Championship roster and are the rising stars of the company.

Angela Lee and family have been fighting since they were young

The Lee family are all fighters through and through. They all fought professionally before they even hit age 20. Two out of the three, Angela and Christian Lee were world champions before they even turned 21 years old.

Will Victoria Lee go on to become the third ONE world champion in the Lee family?

The youngest of them is Victoria Lee, who has been dominant ever since her debut fight at only 16. All three have been training in combat sports since they were young children, which is how they got to where they are today.

Their willingness to work hard, persevere and having just raw natural abilities is what got two of them to be world champions at such a young age. It is rare to see professional fighters become champions of a major organization before the legal drinking age.

Christian Lee, the former ONE Championship Lightweight Champion, suffered his first defeat as a lightweight to Rae Yoon Ok. Luckily for him, he is still young and will be chomping at the bit to get back in there to get his title back. Meanwhile, Angela Lee will be looking to keep her winning ways going and keep her atomweight title. All the while, the youngest of them all, Victoria Lee, continues to climb the rankings in her aim for a potential title shot.

