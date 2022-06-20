"Get to focus on just training" - Victoria Lee on graduating high school and looking for a year-end return

'The Prodigy' Victoria Lee has now graduated from high school and can focus on her MMA training full time. The undefeated ONE Championship fighter has already impressed fans and is looking to fight more.

She recently explained that it was not easy being a combat sports athlete and student. But now that's about to change. In an interview with ONE Championship, the 17-year-old explained:

“When I was fighting throughout the school year, it was definitely pretty difficult to juggle, like the timing of school and training, as well as the homework. So now, it’s nice to have all that time in the day just to train. Now, I get to focus on just training and it’s just a way more enjoyable experience.”

Victoria Lee is the sister of atomweight champion Angela Lee and former lightweight champion Christian Lee. 'The Prodigy' is already 3-0 in ONE Championship, having finished all of her opponents by submission or TKO.

As for her next challenge, she does not yet have an opponent in mind. However, she does want to step back in the ONE Circle later this year. She said:

“I would love to get back in the Circle. Maybe towards the end of this year. I just started training again, and I’ll definitely be ready by the end of this year. I have been watching some of the fights in my division. But I never want to choose a fight. Whoever’s ready and whoever’s next line, I’ll just be ready to fight... Face someone in the top five and be able to come out with a victory against them.”

Lee says that she is ready for her next fight to be someone ranked in the top five. Given the option, she would love to fight on Amazon Prime Video.

Victoria Lee on ONE and Prime Video

Earlier this year, it was announced that ONE Championship had struck a deal to broadcast fight cards on Amazon Prime Video. The first of these events is to be Adriano Moraes defending his championship against 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson at ONE 161 on August 26.

Victoria Lee said that this is a great situation and given the opportunity, she would love to compete on the platform. Speaking to ONE, she said:

“I think that’s a really big step for ONE. It’s going to allow so many more people to have access to watch the fights and make it more accessible. Amazon Prime is so mainstream here, and I just think that’s awesome. If there’s an opportunity [to fight] there, that would definitely be the choice because that would just be awesome.”

Victoria Lee does not have an opponent confirmed but is looking to fight in the ONE Circle this year and potentially on Amazon Prime. She has now graduated from high school and has the ability to focus more on her training.

