Did Angela Lee just tease Victoria Lee competing at ONE: X?

Angela Lee is set to make her return to the Circle at ONE: X on March 26 to defend her crown against Stamp Fairtex. However, she might not be the only Lee competing on the card.

On Instagram, the 25-year-old shared her excitement by posting a series of pictures of a behind-the-scenes photo shoot for her upcoming appearance at ONE: X. In the caption, she wrote:

“#BTS from last week’s photo and video shoots for the big fight at #ONEX!!! Last slide is the best”

One of the pictures she shared is of herself standing with her sister, Victoria Lee, while wearing matching ONE: X tops. It could be possible that they are just promoting merchandise for the event. A more interesting take is that Victoria is also on the card.

After all, ‘The Prodigy’ is one of the brightest young stars in the promotion and has impressed in each of her last three outings. Competing in such a momentous event like ONE: X certainly fits the stage where the rising star can shine the brightest.

Angela Lee and Victoria Lee would love to compete on the same card

Angela Lee and Victoria Lee have both previously expressed their desire to be on the same card together.

For Victoria, it would be a repeat of the delightful experience of competing alongside her sibling Christian Lee. Her latest appearance in the Circle came in September 2021’s ONE: Revolution, which was headlined by their brother, the ONE lightweight world champion at the time.

In a previous interview, Angela shared that while it might be an amazing experience to have all three Lees competing on the same card, it might not be realistically feasible. Their father, Ken, is also their trainer, which means his attention will be divided among the three of them in case they all competed together on the same night.

However, they’ve pulled off two siblings on one card even before Victoria and Christian competed together. Angela and Christian have competed together on four previous occasions. During this time, they collected a record of 7-1 that saw 'Unstoppable' win the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight world title and her brother conquer the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix.

