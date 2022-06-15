"Should be legal in all MMA promotions" - fans comment on Angela Lee's grounded knees

Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager in 2015, Angela Lee has become synonymous with ONE Championship. 'Unstoppable' began competing inside the circle when she was just 19 years old and became the inaugural atomweight champion in 2016 - a title she's held to this day.

One of the major differences that sets ONE apart from its counterparts in the US is its more permissive global ruleset. Having grown up with them, the Hawaii-native arguably utilizes these rules better than any other fighter on the roster.

The ONE Championship Instagram page brought back one of Lee's classic fights from yesteryear and captioned it,

"FROM THE ARCHIVES 🎞️ What do you think of grounded knees? @angelaleemma"

In response to the caption, one fan commented:

"I think they should be legal in all MMA promotions..."

Another fan chimed in to echo that sentiment by saying,

"This is why ONE is better than everyone else. This puts an end to hugging on the ground. Should be legal in all MMA promotions."

The move is clearly a popular one among many fans and fighters alike. Demetrious Johnson famously caught a knee to the head when he challenged for the ONE flyweight title against Adriano Moraes. From there, the champion swiftly ended the fight, with 'Mighty Mouse' later admitting that he's a fan of the rule.

Will Seo Hee Ham be Angela Lee's toughest test?

Angela Lee will need to bring all her sharpest weapons to the party when she defends her belt against Seo Hee Ham. The Korean may have been given a stiff test by Denice Zamboanga, but she still came out with back-to-back victories against 'The Menace'.

Following that win over the Filipina at ONE: X (in what was billed as a number one contender fight), Ham's streak of consecutive victories now stands at eight.

Angela Lee defended her belt with a submission win over Stamp Fairtex on the same card.

"She fought hard and yeah, I think she's deserving of the next title shot," said the champion in her post-fight media sesssion.

'Hamderlei Silva' is not only on an incredible run, but she also has multiple world titles on her resume, having climbed to the summit of top Asian organizations like Rizin and Road FC.

Angela Lee believes her skills match up well with the 35 year-old, and says she's keen to fight her.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far