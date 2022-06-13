"Lee family are build different" - Fans appreciate flashback to Angela Lee's flip takedown

ONE Championship's reigning atomweight champion Angela Lee has been dominating the competition since day one.

The ONE Championship Instagram account reminded fans of that, uploading a clip of an impressive takedown landed by the atomweight queen against Lena Tkhorevska back in 2015.

"ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee brings 'em DOWN"

One fan commented on the impressive takedown, saying:

"Lee family are build different"

Another fan marveled at the ferocity of the takedown, noting that Tkhorevska should be thankful it was on the mat and not on the pavement.

"Grappling moves are crazy imagine that impact on the pavement"

As a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Lee has always been able to hold her own on the ground. Of her 11 victories in the ONE circle, eight of them have come by way of submission. Regularly dispatching her opponents with an unbreakable rear-naked choke, Lee also has submission victories by way of a neck crank, anaconda choke, and a twister.

Most recently, Lee defeated fan favorite and ONE Atomweight Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex at ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary event, ONE X. Lee earned a second-round rear-naked choke submission against the former two-sport champion.

With another successful title defense under her belt, Lee is looking to the future. No official announcement has been made, but grappling superstar Danielle Kelly has her eyes on a submission grappling match with the MMA champion.

Danielle Kelly says it "would be cool" to have a match with Angela Lee

Danielle Kelly made waves with her ONE Championship debut at ONE X in March. Though her submission grappling contest with Mei Yamaguchi went to a draw, Kelly's dominance throughout the match netted her a $50,000 bonus. Now she looks to keep the momentum going with a tough test against ONE's atomweight champion.

While speaking to the South China Morning Post, Kelly said that she would very like the opportunity to grapple with Lee on the world's biggest stage.

“I also saw Angela Lee pull off a good twister attempt. I’ve been working on those. I love those. So it’d be cool to have a match with her. She’s been fighting and grappling for a while, and she’s a black belt as well.”

Catch the full interview below:

In her own interview with the South China Morning Post, Angela Lee responded to Kelly's comments by saying she would welcome a match with ONE's newest grappling sensation:

“I’d love to, you know. I love to grapple. You know, as soon as I turned 18, I was focusing entirely on MMA. But I didn’t get a chance to do a lot of the grappling competitions that I would’ve liked to. So I think it would be cool, for sure.”

Catch the full interview below:

