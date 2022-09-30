“They do put so much faith in us” - Angela Lee hails ONE for letting female athletes shine

Angela Lee is no stranger to the main event spot at an event, but on September 30, the feeling will be a little different. The ONE Championship atomweight world champion will headline ONE on Prime Video 2, her first time closing out a show on U.S. primetime.

Nevertheless, Angela Lee is ready to seize the moment and make history when she faces the reigning strawweight world champion in a trilogy bout three years in the making. Xiong Jing Nan will meet ‘Unstoppable’ inside the circle with her strawweight crown on the line.

Speaking to ONE Championship about headlining one of the biggest events in recent history, Angela Lee shared her excitement for the opportunity and her appreciation to ONE Championship for never shying away from putting female athletes on center stage:

“I love being the main event. Luckily, I've had the honor of doing so for many shows already. That's one thing that I love and respect about ONE Championship, is that they do put so much faith in us as female athletes or just athletes in general, believing in our skills and techniques and knowing that we're going to put on a hell of a show and close out the night. I've always loved to rise to the occasion.”

Angela Lee feels like she always has the home-field advantage fighting in Singapore

Singaporean-American world champion Angela Lee will step back into Singapore Indoor Stadium for her ONE on Prime Video 2 main event. While Lee hangs her hat in Hawaii, the atomweight queen feels right at home in the Southeast Asian country. During her conversation with ONE Championship, Lee spoke about her love for the Lion City:

“I know that my family is going to be in the crowd cheering me on. It always gives me huge motivation. It was nice fighting Xiong [at ONE: A NEW ERA] in Tokyo. That was the first time that ONE ever went to Japan. And it was a very cool and new experience. But I love fighting in Singapore. I feel like I always have the hometown advantage.”

Whether or not that “hometown advantage” will help carry Lee to the land of two-division world champions is anyone’s guess. Fortunately, the wait is almost over.

