“I was at a loss for words” - Angela Lee still baffled by Ok Rae Yoon’s world title win

ONE women’s atomweight world titleholder Angela Lee admitted she was at a loss for words when Ok Rae Yoon was crowned the new lightweight world champion last year.

On that pivotal night in September, Angela and her younger brother, Christian Lee, were shocked by the judges’ final decision. What looked like a close fight that could’ve gone either way was ruled a unanimous decision in Ok’s favor. To this day, the Lee family remains staunchly opposed to that outcome.

The atomweight queen explained how she felt the night her brother lost in a pre-fight interview ONE Championship released this week.

“I was at a loss for words, I was speechless, I couldn’t believe how the judges could get it so wrong, I felt for my brother. I truly believe I saw Christian winning according to every one of ONE Championship’s rules and guidelines for how they score the fight.”

In the aftermath, Angela Lee felt the need to jump into her brother’s defense as he was taking a lot of backlash from fans for speaking out. She continued to say:

“I just, I cannot stand the people who’ve been commenting online like I had a headache for like a few days straight. People couldn’t understand what it’s like to actually step inside the ring and how difficult it is to finish people.

That’s how good Christian is that he makes it look easy. And people are saying he got tired, he got tired because he was trying to finish the fight. He was the one who actively was advancing and working to finish. Ok was never trying to finish Christian, he never could advance and of course defending and playing it safe is a lot less tiring.”

Angela Lee is booked for trilogy fight with ONE strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan

While the drama between Ok and Lee ensues, Angela Lee has bigger fish to fry.

ONE Championship officially announced a trilogy world title bout between Angela Lee and current ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan. Both women are scheduled to headline the main event card at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

The pair have met twice before, with each fighter venturing to become two-division world champions throughout the course of their MMA careers. This time, Lee earned her second opportunity to chase the strawweight belt following her latest victory over Stamp Fairtex last March.

Previously, Xiong was working on dropping weight to work her up the ladder and eventually face Angela Lee at atomweight. However, to the surprise of many, the Chinese boxer remains in her weight class to defend her belt from an equally ambitious rival.

Xiong vs Lee III is going to be an absolute war so stay tuned with all the latest breaking news from Sportskeeda MMA.

