“It's anyone's game” - Angela Lee previews Stamp Fairtex and Jihin Radzuan matchup at ONE on Prime Video 2

According to Angela Lee, Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Raduan are so evenly matched that it’s difficult to predict how the fight will pan out.

Stamp is looking to retain her No. 1 contender spot against No.5-ranked atomweight Jihin ‘Shadowcat’ Radzuan, who recently dominated Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata in March. The pair are well-rounded martial artists and share a record of 8-2, which means it’s anyone’s game.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Angela Lee weighed in on their upcoming fight, which takes place on September 30 via Prime Video.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“I think it's a good fight, it's a great atomweight matchup. Jihin, she's very well-rounded, and it's a great chance for both of them to test themselves and see who climbs to the top. I think Stamp is a very good mixed martial artist. But obviously, her strength will be her striking. Jihin, her MMA game is well-rounded too. So I'd like to see where that goes. And I don't know, Stamp's been calling me out again, saying that she wants a rematch. So we'll see how she does with Jihin.”

Jihin returns to the ring with a boost of confidence after demolishing her last three opponents to get one step closer to a world title opportunity. Although Jihin is the underdog, many like Angela Lee believe she’s got the skills and tools to do some real damage to the former two-sport world champion.

“I don't know, I would say don't count Jihin out. Because a lot of people, I think, at times have overlooked her. And, you know, she's finding a way to win. We'll see, I think it's pretty neutral, it's anyone's game. We'll see who comes out better than night.”

Angela Lee wants to show the world how she’s evolved as a martial artist

'Unstoppable' successfully passed the hydration and weight-in tests last night without issue and is ready to make her return to strawweight this Friday, September 30, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It’s been a trilogy in the making as Angela Lee is pumped to capture herself another belt and become the first-ever women’s two-division world champion in ONE history.

Understanding that Xiong Jing Nan may not be the same fighter since their last two fights, Lee also goes in with the knowledge that she’s evolved into a stronger and smarter fighter as well. She told ONE Championship:

“But the one thing I can say is that I definitely feel like I’ve evolved much more as a fighter, as a mixed martial artist, and as a champion. I have gained a lot more experience since our first two encounters. So this is round 11. I know she’s a tough fighter, but I’m excited for what I’m going to be bringing to the table.”

