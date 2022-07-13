Watch: Angela Lee’s right cross sends ripples through Xiong Jing Nan’s face in slow motion

Atomweight queen Angela Lee landed a right cross against strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan that rippled across her face.

The moment came in their first match and ONE Championship on Instagram recently shared a slow-motion clip of the powerful strike landing.

'Unstoppable' Angela Lee is the reigning ONE women's atomweight world champion and boasts five successful defenses. Xiong Jing Nan, meanwhile, is currently the ONE women's strawweight titleholder and has defended the belt six times.

The two decorated world champions have fought twice in their careers, with each fighter winning once.

They first met in 2019 with the strawweight world title on the line. Xiong won this bout via TKO. They met later on in 2019 for the atomweight belt and, this time, Lee was victorious by way of submission. Both have claimed they are interested in a third match.

Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan want a trilogy

It would be a champion vs. champion matchup to finish their epic trilogy. Both have collected several world title defenses and have improved over time. It is an inspirational story with high stakes that reminds us why we love combat sports.

Both reigning queens of their respective divisions have expressed interest in finishing this trilogy. Earlier this year, Xiong mentioned a third fight with Lee before her successful world title defense against Ayaka Miura. She explained to ONE:

“I like to always fully focus on the current stuff before I can move forward. But now that I’m asked, after this fight, part of my plan is to participate in atomweight fights. Of course, I’ve been looking forward to the third fight against Angela Lee. That fight is what I have been looking forward to all the time.”

In April, atomweight world champion Lee told ONE Championship that she also wants the trilogy fight. She said:

“I definitely want to capture the strawweight belt, so I’d love to fight Xiong again and step up to strawweight and try to capture that champ-champ status... I think that I have grown a lot more in these past few years and made a lot more improvements than she has, and I think it can show in our performances. So definitely, when we match up again, it’s going to be a different story, and I think everyone is eager to see it.”

