Check out Angela Lee’s otherworldly grappling skills in ONE Championship highlight reel

As of yet, there hasn’t been a ONE Championship fighter to match Angela Lee’s otherworldly grappling skills since her debut with the promotion seven years ago.

Just hours ago, ONE shared a highlight reel of all nine career submission finishes from the ‘Unstoppable’ with the caption:

"The Best Grappler In Women's MMA? Angela Lee's MIND-BLOWING Highlights 🤯"

Probing into the minds of fans with the above question, fans reached a conclusion in the YouTube comment section. They reached a unanimous decision: the 26-year-old American-Singaporean athlete is indeed the best grappler in women’s MMA.

One fan summed up her skills in a couple of sentences and said:

“When a grappler like that gets a hold of you, it don't matter how good your stand up is. Even without submitting these girls, she's zapping their energy with all that scrambling.”

Indeed, 'Unstoppable' Lee has a unique way of submitting opponents. As soon as she wrestles them down to the mat, it’s one grappling technique after another until she fatigues them into a submission.

At the end of the day, it becomes a battle of who’s got the best stamina on the ground, and lately, the atomweight queen has been blowing the majority of her competitors out of the water in that department.

Opponents find it difficult to defend because Lee is always one step-ahead. A great example of that would be Lee’s latest world title bout against Thailand superstar Stamp Fairtex.

The biggest takeaway from the fight was, never give up your back when Angela Lee is on the prowl.

Angela Lee says she would to love to face BJJ star Danielle Kelly in a grappling match

Angela Lee said she would love to face Brazilian jiu jitsu phenom Danielle Kelly in a grappling match in the near future.

It can be argued that the only other woman at ONE championship with the capacity to beat Lee on the ground is Danielle Kelly. If ‘Unstoppable’ has no world title defenses lined up, she could meet the 26-year-old prodigy head on soon.

Danielle Kelly recently doubled down on her call out in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, vowing to submit the atomweight queen in a matter of seconds.

Lee has since responded to Kelly’s call out and reiterated the intention of facing her in a grappling match. Fans would definitely think it cool if the matchup is scheduled sooner rather than later this year.

