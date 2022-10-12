Angela Lee resurfaces on social media nearly two weeks after controversial loss to Xiong Jing Nan

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee recently posted her thoughts on Instagram following a tough unanimous decision loss to arch-rival Xiong Jing Nan.

Lee sought a second world title but fell short in her bid for the ONE women’s strawweight world title against Xiong at ONE on Prime Video 2 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Lee wrote that she’s fully healed and ready to get back to training at United MMA in Hawaii:

“Film from #fightweek 🎞️ I can't believe the fight was just 10 days ago! For everyone who's been messaging and commenting, thank you guys for all the love and good energy. I feel great. All healed up and ready to get back in the gym. This is all a part of the process guys. The good, the bad, the pretty and the ugly. It's all about the journey.”

She added:

“I'm still living the dream and I'm still enjoying the journey ✨ #real #raw #authentic.”

Lee's barnburner of a trilogy bout with Xiong ended with all three judges in agreement on who the winner was. The mixed martial arts community, meanwhile, has been split into two on the matter.

One half saw Xiong as the rightful winner due to the damage she dealt and the near-finish she got in the first round. The other half, though, saw Lee taking the win due to her aggressiveness in the latter rounds.

Nevertheless, the intense rivalry between the two world champions won’t be ending soon. Xiong now owns the 2-1 advantage in their head-to-head matchup, but both of those wins happened in her natural strawweight division.

Lee, meanwhile, is the only woman to beat Xiong inside the Circle when she retained the atomweight belt at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019.

Angela Lee grateful for the fight against Xiong

Angela Lee may have lost her third fight against Xiong, but she still shared her gratitude following one of the toughest fights of her career.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Angela Lee said that she feels grateful after her trilogy bout against her fiercest rival. She’s also thankful that she didn’t suffer any major punishment during the match.

“Grateful for having the opportunity to test myself in battle. Grateful for the heart that I showed. Grateful for the adversity that I overcame. Grateful that the worst damage I took was only some bruises/swelling on the surface - no bones were broken, no head trauma, etc. Grateful that I gave it my all.”

Angela Lee added that the loss she suffered against Xiong will always be a lesson for her as she moves forward in her career:

“There are much bigger, more important things in life than winning or losing a fight. At the end of the day, these fights are all experiences and these experiences are all lessons."

