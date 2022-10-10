Free full fight: Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee’s epic trilogy match at ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE on Prime Video 2 gave fans a long-awaited trilogy bout between reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee and cross-division rival Xiong Jing Nan, the longstanding strawweight women’s champion.

Splitting back-to-back fights in 2019 with dueling fifth-round finishes, the two world champions squared off once again for bragging rights and ONE gold. ‘The Panda’ put her strawweight strap on the line for the second time in their series.

It was an incredibly entertaining main event that saw Xiong Jing Nan nearly end things in the early going with a massive flurry of strikes, which had Angela Lee fighting to survive. Fortunately for fans, Lee did just that and delivered a comeback in the subsequent rounds that many fans felt was more than enough to earn her the victory and dual-champion status.

However, that was not the case, as the damage that Xiong Jing Nan dealt throughout the match proved to be the deciding factor in an otherwise close contest. You can now judge for yourself as ONE Championship has made the instant classic free to view on YouTube.

Is a fourth bout between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee inevitable?

Heading into their trilogy bout at U.S. primetime, many believed that it would be the final chapter in a classic rivalry between the two world champions. However, it doesn’t look like their story has ended.

After Xiong Jing Nan’s victory, many speculated that the tenured women’s strawweight world champion may opt to take another crack at the atomweight world title, held by none other than Angela Lee.

It only seems fair that ‘The Panda’ would get her shot at the atomweight crown after putting her own title on the line twice in the three meetings. Add in the fact that Xiong has essentially cleared out the strawweight division, and the fight makes sense.

The women’s atomweight division is one of the most stacked in ONE Championship. There’s a line of potential contenders, including Stamp Fairtex, Ham Seo Hee, and the newly-ranked Tiffany Teo.

A fourth bout between Lee and Xiong would further hold up the division, but there is no doubt that fans will be more than welcoming of a quadrilogy contest between two of the absolute best female fighters in the world.

