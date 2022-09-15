“He took no damage at all” - Angela Lee says Christian Lee is ready to go again

ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee believes her brother, the newly-crowned ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee, is ready to fight again soon.

Last month at ONE 160, Christian Lee steamrolled his way back to the throne with a devastating second-round TKO victory over now-former world champion Ok Rae Yoon. Now that the controversial rivalry between Ok and Lee has come to a conclusive end, what’s next for the 24-year-old lightweight king?

Speaking to ONE about her brother’s future prospects in the lightweight division, Angela Lee commented:

“Christian is on top right now and he's pretty much cleared out all the lightweights. I think there are endless possibilities. I know Christian’s always wanted to become a double-champ too, so that's not out of the question. He just got back from the fight, so I'm not sure. But he took no damage at all, too.”

Talk of becoming a two-division world champion was all the rave before Lee’s untimely loss to Ok Rae Yoon last year. Now that ‘The Warrior’ has reclaimed his spot on top of the lightweight mountain, perhaps it’s time to pursue the same goals he had intended to do over a year ago.

Christian Lee has “outgrown” the featherweight division, sets sights on competing for welterweight gold

According to Angela Lee, Christian Lee has “outgrown” the featherweight division. With that, she believes that the best option for Lee is to fight for the welterweight world title.

In the same interview, Angela concluded with the following statement:

“I think Christian, lightweight is his division, and I don't see him cutting weight or depleting himself to try and make it featherweight anymore. I think he's outgrown that division. So I think it would definitely be the weight class above.”

Reigning over the next weight class is welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov. ‘Brazen’ hasn’t defended his world title again since beating James Nakashima back in 2020.

He met two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE: Full Circle earlier this year, looking to take the middleweight belt from 'The Dutch Knight'.

Abbasov was ultimately unsuccessful in his endeavor and was submitted by de RIdder in round three. Yet to make another appearance, the pressure is on for the welterweight king to make his first move.

Welterweight contender Murad Ramazanov could stake his claim for a world title opportunity, but Christian Lee throwing his name in the mix certainly gives Abbasov and ONE Championship something to think about.

