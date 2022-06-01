"Iron sharpens iron" - Anissa Meksen works with Fabricio Andrade ahead of his ONE 158 bout

Fabricio Andrade spent some time training with top kickboxer Anissa Meksen to help him get ready for his fight at ONE 158. On June 3, the Brazilian will face South Korea's Kwon Won Il.

ONE Championship shared the following video on Twitter of Meksen and Andrade sparring at Tiger Muay Thai. The caption read:

"Iron sharpens iron [Fabricio Andrade] [Anissa Meksen] Can Fabricio Andrade outstrike Kwon Won Il this Friday and move closer to a shot at bantamweight king John Lineker? #ONE158 | 3 June."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship @AnissaMeksen



Can Fabricio Andrade outstrike Kwon Won Il this Friday and move closer to a shot at bantamweight king John Lineker?



| 3 June | How To Watch: Iron sharpens iron ⚔️ @fabriciowdb Can Fabricio Andrade outstrike Kwon Won Il this Friday and move closer to a shot at bantamweight king John Lineker? #ONE158 | 3 June | How To Watch: bit.ly/WatchONE158 Iron sharpens iron ⚔️ @fabriciowdb @AnissaMeksenCan Fabricio Andrade outstrike Kwon Won Il this Friday and move closer to a shot at bantamweight king John Lineker?#ONE158 | 3 June | How To Watch: bit.ly/WatchONE158 https://t.co/Bhzh5Ys3cN

With shin pads and big gloves, the two fighters exchanged combinations back and forth. They also shared a laugh and a hug at the end of the tough exchange.

'Wonder Boy' Andrade is on a knockout streak in his past few fights and will look to extend it further at ONE 158 when he faces 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il. Both are looking to position themselves as the next challenger for reigning champion John Lineker.

Meksen has held kickboxing and Muay Thai titles in GLORY, Enfusion, Kunlun, World Boxing Council Muaythai, and many others. She has made it clear that she wants ONE Championship gold next.

The French-born striker is undefeated in ONE and has continuously called out world champion Janet Todd. 'JT' will be challenging for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title next.

Nicolas Atkin @NicoSCMP



Tough spot for Li. He was dragged back from UFC Shanghai Performance Institute to fight out his ONE contract, after earning a spot on UFC China Academy in March.

Fabricio Andrade is the real deal. He dismantled Li Kai Wen at #ONEWinterWarriors2 Tough spot for Li. He was dragged back from UFC Shanghai Performance Institute to fight out his ONE contract, after earning a spot on UFC China Academy in March. Fabricio Andrade is the real deal. He dismantled Li Kai Wen at #ONEWinterWarriors2 Tough spot for Li. He was dragged back from UFC Shanghai Performance Institute to fight out his ONE contract, after earning a spot on UFC China Academy in March.https://t.co/PM2lKbLnzj

Fabricio Andrade on his title shot

Fabiricio Andrade has made his intentions clear. The Brazilian would like to knock Kwon Won Il out on June 3, then face John Lineker for the bantamweight title.

John Lineker won the title earlier in 2022 when he knocked out then-champion Bibiano Fernandes. Having watched the championship match, 'Wonder Boy' is more confident than ever that he can take the gold.

In a video he shared on Instagram, he said:

“I just watched Bibiano versus John Lineker. And now, I’m even more sure that I am the new king. Give me John Linker."

In an interview with ONE, Andrade insinuated that Lineker is scared of him. He explained:

“John Lineker has been ducking me for a long time, but after I beat Kwon Won Il, he’ll have to face me. He had already accepted to defend the belt against Kwon Won Il and that just shows that he is a chicken and is looking for an easy fight. After I beat Kwon Won Il, it will be a pleasure to fight him and finish him in the first round.”

Andrade will need to first get past the top-ranked Kwon Won Il at ONE 158 to earn his top contender spot. The winner will face Lineker next for the championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far