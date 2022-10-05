“Let’s see what happens” - Anissa Meksen not worried about ruleset for fight against Stamp Fairtex

Anissa Meksen is excited for her showdown against ONE Championship superstar Stamp Fairtex. The two highly decorated fighters have agreed to a special-rules superfight at ONE on Prime Video 6.

Meksen is an accomplished striker, having held multiple world titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. She also holds over 100 wins professionally. The French-Algerian fighter is looking forward to using her dangerous skill set against Stamp.

On January 14, the two world-class strikers will engage in a contest that will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA rules each round. Meksen said she doesn't care which round it happens, but she's confident she will finish Stamp via KO/TKO.

In an interview with Nic Atkin with SCMP MMA, Meksen was asked if she will be aiming for a first-round finish. She responded:

"Let’s see what happens. If it’s MMA, why not? [Any scenario] is alright [for me]."

Catch the full interview below:

Meksen is undefeated in ONE Championship and has looked nearly flawless in the circle. Stamp Fairtex, meanwhile, is a former two-sport world champion, having held world titles simultaneously in both Kickboxing and Muay Thai. She's since transitioned her skills to MMA.

It will be a legendary MMA and striking contest when Anissa Meksen and Stamp Fairtex meet on January 13 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Anissa Meksen says Stamp Fairtex is a dancer, not a fighter

Stamp Fairtex is a popular figure in combat sports. The 24-year-old is one of the most exciting fighters on the ONE Championship roster, and nearly all of her bouts are must-see occasions. Before and after her appearances in the cage, she also thrills fans with a dance routine.

While this may be popular among viewers, Anissa Meksen is unimpressed. After her dominant victory at ONE on Prime Video 2, the French-Algerian striker said:

“She’s [Stamp Fairtex] a dancer, I’m a real fighter.”

'C18' has spent over a decade in combat sports, having made her professional debut in 2008. Since then, she has collected an exceptional array of world titles all around the globe.

The 34-year-old fighter has earned gold in French National Boxing, as well as world titles in GLORY Kickboxing, Venum Muay Thai, Kunlun, WAKO, and several others.

