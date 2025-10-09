  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Ankalaev was right" - Alex Pereira fulfills 'tire shop promise' made to Magomed Ankalaev before UFC 320

"Ankalaev was right" - Alex Pereira fulfills 'tire shop promise' made to Magomed Ankalaev before UFC 320

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 09, 2025 15:11 GMT
Magomed Ankalaev (left) and Alex Pereira (right) face off. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Magomed Ankalaev (left) and Alex Pereira (right) face off. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Alex Pereira recently visited the tire shop where he used to work before joining the UFC. He reflected on how he fulfilled Magomed Ankalaev's promise about visiting the shop after their fight.

Ad

'Poatan' and Ankalaev faced off in a rematch for the light heavyweight title at UFC 320 last weekend. During the weigh-in face-offs ahead of the bout, the Dagestani fighter promised Pereira that he would send him back to the tire shop in Brazil.

In an Instagram post, Pereira shared a video lightly mocking how he indeed fulfilled Ankalaev's promise. He said:

"Hello everyone, as promised, I said after the fight, I was gonna come back to the tire shop. Ankalaev was right, we are here today giving presence as always. Every time I come to Brazil, I come to the tire shop, this is right here, everybody. This is a place that has a very beautiful story. CHAMA."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Alex Pereira's post below:

Ad

At UFC 320, Pereira recaptured the light heavyweight title by defeating Ankalaev via TKO in the opening round.

Daniel Cormier discusses Magomed Ankalaev's injury heading into Alex Pereira fight

After UFC 320, multiple videos emerged revealing that Magomed Ankalaev fought with an existing rib injury during his rematch against Alex Pereira. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer and commentator Daniel Cormier offered his insights on Ankalaev's rumored injury.

Ad

He said:

"First off, let's talk about the injury right away. Magomed Ankalaev did have a rib injury. This is not a lie, this is not an excuse. Prior to the fight, I saw a video of him getting injections into his rib to try to help him get to the fight. He was able to hit pads and do cardio for a month and a half before the fight. With that being said, I don't know if the result would've changed if he were healthy because of the way Pereira fought. I know some people very close to Magomed Ankalaev that [urged] him not to fight. He wanted to fight. He wanted to go out there and beat Pereira again." [H/t: @ChampRDS on X]
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications