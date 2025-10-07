"Found that rib injury like a heat-seeking missile" - Fans react as Alex Pereira’s elbows hit Magomed Ankalaev’s pre-fight injury spot at UFC 320

Days after UFC 320, a moment from Alex Pereira's fight against Magomed Ankalaev has garnered significant attention from fans.'Poatan' faced Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 320, where he successfully defeated the Dagestani fighter to recapture the light heavyweight title. The bout was short, as Pereira quickly found an opening and finished off Ankalaev via TKO.During that particular moment, the Brazilian fighter seemingly landed precise elbows on Ankalaev's reportedly broken ribs.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Pereira found that rib injury like a heat-seeking missile. 80 seconds of pure target practice, zero mercy. Savage fight IQ from the champ. Shoutout to @C0MB4TT for the clip.&quot;Others commented:&quot;If it was really injured before, he would’ve automatically protected that area with his arms, but he only worried about covering his head.&quot;&quot;That's real nasty work right there.🥶&quot;&quot;Alex broke it 😭&quot;&quot;Did someone leak information about his injury?&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Alex Pereira targeting Magomed Ankalaev's reported broken ribs at UFC 320. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Ali Abdelaziz asserts being against Magomed Ankalaev fighting Alex Pereira at UFC 320Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev faced off in an immediate rematch at UFC 320 last weekend. Their first encounter was at UFC 313, where Ankalaev emerged victorious by unanimous decision. However, the outcome of the rematch was different.In a recent post (via @ChampRDS on X), Ankalaev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, shared his thoughts on Ankalaev's defeat at UFC 320 and hinted that Ankalaev may have entered the fight with an existing injury.&quot;This is not about me and Alex. This is about Magomed Ankalaev and Alex. Alex was the best man on Saturday night. And we take our losses like men....But, all along, I thought Magomed Ankalaev will beat him. And he already beat him once. And I believe, if they fight again, Magomed Ankalaev will beat him. There’s a lot of things happened with Ankalaev in his camp...If it was up to me, he should never have fought this time. But he's a grown man, he makes his own decisions, and he lives by his actions. But for now, this is all I have to say. Congratulations to Alex and his team. Life goes on.&quot;