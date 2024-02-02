“Another masterpiece of violence” - Fans ready to watch Jonathan Haggerty lay waste to Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty has fans ready for his upcoming world title defense against Felipe Lobo.

In 2023, Haggerty separated himself as one of the biggest superstars on the ONE Championship roster. Firstly, he shockingly knocked out Nong-O to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in April.

Seven months later, ‘The General’ faced ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne. Haggerty utilized his power and distance to secure a second-round knockout win to become a two-sport king.

On February 16, Jonathan Haggerty is scheduled to return to action when he defends his Muay Thai throne against Felipe Lobo. Two weeks before the ONE Fight Night 19 bout, the UK superstar shared an update for fans by saying this on Instagram:

“3weeks to go! #Andstill #champchamp Undisputed 🤴🏼@onechampionship Thank you to @thatprizeguy for jumping onboard and sponsoring me for my next fight.”

The Instagram comment section was filled with support from fans:

“Looking sharp. Can’t wait for this. Let’s go 🔥🔥”

“Yes the bro. 🦁🦁🦁🦁 - #andstill 🔥🔥🔥”

“Another masterpiece of violence incoming… the best striker on earth is coming.. and still 👑”

“He stays working keeps me motivated I know the pros are still training then so should I thank you General for keeping me in the fight 👊🏼”

“Big inspiration my bro , your going to make this look like easy work 🥇"

“Looking sharp champ.”

ONE Fight Night 19 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Haggerty has another opponent in mind after his upcoming fight against Felipe Lobo

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t overlooking Felipe Lobo, as the Brazilian looked impressive during his latest win, a third-round knockout against Saemapetch Fairtex. With that said, another top bantamweight Muay Thai contender has caught Haggerty’s attention.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jonathan Haggerty had this to say about wanting to fight Nico Carrillo:

“What happens when you can't rely on your strength and your like your power? What else has he got I don't think his footwork is good I think his balance is off. So we’ll just have to see when we come face to face what happens and I can’t wait to shut him up.”

Nico Carrillo quickly emerged on the radar after winning two fights under the ONE Championship banner. In December 2023, Carrillo solidified himself as a legitimate world title contender by taking out former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O with a second-round knockout.