"Another record breaking interview incoming" - Andrew Tate's upcoming interview with author Candace Owens has fans excited 

Andrew Tate has filmed yet another one-on-one interview, this time with Candace Owens, and fans can not contain their excitement.

'Cobra' Tate has been under house arrest for months now and since he is unable to get out of his house, he has been conducting interviews at his residence in Romania. His first interview with the BBC went viral, and it was followed by an interview with Tucker Carlson which went on to become the most-viewed interview of all time.

Here's what fans had to say about the trailer of the interview:

"I didn't think the daily wire would give the go-ahead for this, but this is the interview I've been waiting for. 2 of my favorite online personalities."

Take a look at the tweet:

Coachius Crew @CoachingLuqman @TateNews_ I didn't think the daily wire would give the go-ahead for this, but this is the interview I've been waiting for. 2 of my favorite online personalities.

AΑмeeelιιa @AAmeeelia @TateNews_ I’m actually excited to see this

Ali Hero @AliHero2113 @TateNews_ G wants to have all top 10 interviews world record for himself

Limitless⚡ @SalamiPizza99 @TateNews_ Oh boy, this is gonna be interesting.

Alex Mathews @alexxmathews @TateNews_ @RealCandaceO super exited to see this, loved everything else you have done.

In the trailer to the interview, Andrew Tate opens up saying he is about to 'get started'. One point of conversation in the interview will be the controversial video of the former kickboxer whipping a girl with a belt. Although the woman in question has since come out stating it was done consensually, Tate expressed his regret over filming the video.

He also stated that he had to talk very carefully since he is currently under investigation.

Logan Paul gives his views on the return of 'humble' Andrew Tate

Logan Paul has made it clear on many occasions that he is not a fan of Andrew Tate or any of the messages and views he puts forward. The YouTuber turned boxer has openly criticized the former kickboxing world champion and even called him out for a fight. However, in the latest Impaulsive episode, Paul spoke about the return of a 'humble' version of 'Cobra' Tate:

"If he makes it out of this little jail stint that is happening right now, he is gonna be in a phenomenal position on the internet for people to hear his story and see how he made it through it. And I gotta give him props for that."

Take a look at the clip:

Logan Paul praised the social media personality for the first time and fans were amazed to hear it. Andrew Tate has already patched his relationship with the younger Paul brother when he brought him on in an interview with former Twitch streamer Adin Ross. Andrew Tate and Jake Paul made it clear to the internet that they do not have any 'beef' with each other.