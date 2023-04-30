Another UFC fighter weighs in on transgender athlete competing in women's sport conversation

UFC Fighter Lando Vannata is the latest in a list of MMA athletes who have shared their thoughts on transgender athletes competing against women in sports.

A Twitter user uploaded a post where he discussed cyclist Cara Dixon's win at the Dirty Reiver gravel race in the United Kingdom. Dixon competed in the women's category and scored the top spot, beating the runner-up by a margin of over an hour. The athlete finished the race in approximately 7 hours and 46 minutes whereas runner-up Ailish Graham ended up in the second position by completing the race in 8 hours and 51 minutes.

"Male cyclist Cara (Cameron) Dixon won the women's category at the Dirty Reiver gravel race in the UK last weekend. Dixon was 1st overall female, beating second place by over an hour. Dixon would have been 19th in the men's."

UFC featherweight Lando Vannata responded to the tweet, criticizing the decision to allow Dixon to compete in the women's category. Vannata questioned the intellect of people who were in favor of biological men competing against women in sports.

"Anyone who’s ok with biological men competing against women either has never played a sport or is just really dumb."

Vannata was recently seen in action as he competed on the UFC card on April 15. 'Groovy' returned to lightweight in the fight but ended up on the losing side via unanimous decision.

What do UFC fighters and personalities' think about transgender athletes competing in MMA?

Transgender athletes competing against women in MMA has been a hot topic of debate for quite some time. Many UFC fighters and personalities are against the idea of transgender fighters fighting against their female counterparts.

Fallon Fox and Alana McLaughlin are two openly trans athletes who have competed against women in MMA.

UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan has criticized Fox on several occasions in the past. The 55-year-old recently pivoted from his original stance and said that as long as the athlete discloses that they're transgender and the female opponent is okay with it, he has no problem with the two athletes competing.

Former UFC fighter James Vick is also of the opinion that women athletes should not be made to fight trans fighters.

Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones had voiced support in favor of Fox after ex-UFC fighter Matt Mitrione was suspended for his criticizing remarks against Fox.

