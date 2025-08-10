  • home icon
  • Anthony Hernandez extends unique middleweight record with dominant win at UFC Vegas 109

Anthony Hernandez extends unique middleweight record with dominant win at UFC Vegas 109

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 10, 2025 05:06 GMT
Anthony Hernandez extends record at UFC Vegas 109. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Anthony Hernandez delivered another dominating performance at UFC Vegas 109, extending his record for the most takedowns landed in the middleweight division.

'Fluffy' faced Roman Dolidze in the main event of UFC Vegas 109. According to the official UFC website, Hernandez recorded a total of nine takedowns before securing a submission victory in the fourth round.

Check out the finish below:

After UFC Vegas 109, Hernandez, who was already the leader in the most takedowns landed in UFC middleweight history with 45, increased his total to 54. In second place is Chris Weidman, who has 43 takedowns and has recently announced his retirement from the sport.

Anthony Hernandez talks about next potential opponents

With the victory over Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez extended his winning streak to eight fights. His last loss was against Kevin Holland in May 2020, where he suffered a TKO defeat.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC Vegas 109, 'Fluffy' was asked if he would be interested in a potential matchup against former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland next. In response, Hernandez said:

"When I say I don't give a f**k who I fight, yes, I'm serious about that sh*t. I don't give a f**k who I fight. I think it'd be cool if there's like a contender BMF belt or something like that, but I want the title. That's the only reason I do this sh*t for is to get that money and change my family's life."

Strickland recently lost to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. On top of that, Israel Adesanya is currently calling for a rematch against him.

