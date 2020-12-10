Former UFC star and knockout artist Anthony Johnson recently signed with Bellator FC to announce his return to MMA.

The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger had announced his retirement in 2017 after a loss against Daniel Cormier.

Anthony Johnson has kept himself busy during his retirement, choosing to gain some mass and work on his body.

‘Rumble’ had always been one of the bigger light heavyweights in the division.

And given Anthony Johnson’s sheer size, it's surprising to note that he once competed in the welterweight division of the promotion as well.

And this is how he looked when he tried.

In his time away from the UFC, Anthony Johnson has been hitting the gym regularly and has put on some extra mass and muscle, further increasing his massive frame.

There were rumors that Anthony Johnson may even compete in professional bodybuilding competitions, and one look at his new physique can tell us why.

Advertisement

Interestingly, keeping fit and busy in the gym had also added fuel to the rumors that Anthony Johnson will eventually return to MMA. And now, that has come true with him signing on with Bellator.

‘Rumble’ was only 33 when he announced his retirement from MMA in 2017. Therefore age and time were on his side.

Even after climbing the weight division ladder, having competed at welterweight and middleweight, Anthony Johnson had a horrid time during weight cuts.

He has gone on record to say that was on the verge of doing permanent and severe damage to his body during a number of his weight cuts.

Therefore it is good to see Rumble healthy and ready to go once again.

Bellator, though, has not announced his first fight yet.

Anthony Johnson fought for the UFC Light Heavyweight Title on 2 occasions

In 2015 Anthony Johnson got his first shot at the UFC LHW title after brutal knockouts of Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Alexander Gustaffson. He would lose the UFC 187 bout via rear naked choke in the 3rd round to then-champion Daniel Cormier.

Advertisement

He then knocked out his next 3 opponents including a 13-second finish of Glover Texeira to get another shot at DC. However, the result was the same. This time the finish came in the 2nd round.

Anthony Johnson would then announce his retirement in the Octagon.