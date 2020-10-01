UFC 253 marked Paulo Costa's first shot at UFC gold, but the Brazilian sensation suffered the wrath of Israel Adesanya. With The Last Stylebender finishing off Borrachinha in the second round, the Mixed Martial Arts community was definitely taken by surprise - at least the ones who bet their money against the reigning champion. As it turns out, Anthony Johnson was also not impressed with Costa's performance.

Anthony Johnson hasn't been active in terms of competing in the Octagon, but the former UFC Light Heavyweight Title contender didn't hold back in calling out "sore loser" Paulo Costa after his loss to Izzy.

Rumble claimed that he pretty much knew that Israel Adesanya would pressure Costa, especially after his training sessions with the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I figured that was gonna happen. Costa is a little flat footed, a little bit. He’ll pressure you, he knows how to go forward. I don’t think he knows how to go backwards. But I’ve trained with Stylebender, he’s whupped my b*** pretty good. Came in the gym, had just finished his kickboxing match a week or two before. And that’s when I had just started my camp and he came and put a beating on me. He’s really good, gotta give him credit, he’s the best.”- said, Anthony Johnson.

Anthony Johnson goes off on Paulo Costa

Following Paulo Costa's loss to Israel Adesanya in the UFC 253 headliner, Anthony Johnson stated that the title challenger wasn't focused and only thought of the champion as a skinny white belt. Rumble added that Costa had absolutely no right to be mad at Izzy's post-fight antics and believed that the Brazilian had it coming.

“Stylebender was serious, Costa came in thinking that he’s just a white belt, he’s nothing, he’s skinny. Hey, being skinny has its advantages, dude. I don’t understand all of a sudden either why Costa is getting so upset after he saw what Stylebender did to him, you know? I was like ‘Dude, you were the one talking so much and then he gets you at the end and now you mad? Because he embarrassed you? Come on man, grow some balls. Man up to that.’ It is what it is. You can’t demand a rematch either after a performance like that either. That’s not smart. That’s not gonna sell for sure.”- added Anthony Johnson.

Post his loss at UFC 253, Paulo Costa has been calling for a rematch against Israel Adesanya. However, the UFC has stated that the winner of Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker is next in line for a shot at the Middleweight title.