Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson warns Paulo Costa after social media spat: 'Know your role!'

In the aftermath of his loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253, Anthony Johnson was critical of Paulo Costa, claiming that the post-fight celebration from the champion was warranted due to the massive amounts of trash talk that was leveled at him by the Brazilian contender in the lead-up to the fight.

Costa took exception to those comments and called the former light heavyweight contender a 'moron'.

The outburst from Costa didn't sit well with 'Rumble', who took to Twitter to issue a strongly-worded warning to the Brazilian fighter.

Anthony Johnson and Paulo Costa go back-and-forth on Twitter

Following Paulo Costa's loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253, former UFC Light Heavyweight contender Anthony Johnson told Paulo Costa to grow up and man-up, after Izzy "embarrassed" him.

Johnson advised Costa that he cannot ask for an immediate rematch against Adesanya, especially after the non-performance he put up at UFC 253.

Then Paulo Costa responded to those comments made by Anthony Johnson, telling the latter to shut up. He also referenced the multiple instances Johnson failed to make weight and floated through weight classes when he was in the UFC.

Anthony rumble Johnson shut up moron you even don’t know which weight class you should fight. — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 14, 2020

Costa's message didn't go down too well with Johnson, as Rumble went after the Brazilian in brutal fashion.

I don't do the talking back and forth but the last BBC you did that to fucked your ass at the end DOGGY STYLE 🐶

Now your name is LOOSE BOOTY

You must want missionary next by me?

I respect you but make sure you know your role...

I'm not the 1 kid https://t.co/Gnby6j8Q5F — Rumble Johnson (@Anthony_Rumble) October 15, 2020

Advertisement

What could be next for Paulo Costa after his loss to Israel Adesanya?

Paulo Costa has been calling for an immediate rematch against Israel Adesanya after his loss at UFC 253. However, a rematch is definitely not happening at the moment and Izzy is instead expected to face the winner of the fight between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

Costa, meanwhile, has been called out on multiple occasions by Derek Brunson. The veteran has claimed that the Brazilian is the "toughest fight in the division". In the past, there have been talks of Costa moving up to 205 and if he does eventually pull the trigger on it, a fight against Anthony Jonhson might as well be on the cards.

Johnson has been inactive from MMA for a long time now but has been teasing a comeback of late.