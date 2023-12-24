Anthony Joshua fight aftermath: New world ranking, next fight reports, wrecked Deontay Wilder plans, and more

'The Day of Reckoning' boxing event at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in co-headlining bouts, has significantly altered the future dynamics of the division.

Expand Tweet

Joshua showcased one of his best performances with a fifth-round technical knockout victory against Otto Wallin. The Brit's commanding performance has propelled him to the No.2 position in the IBF heavyweight rankings.

Expand Tweet

In an unexpected turn of events in the co-headliner bout, Joseph Parker delivered a dominant performance, securing a unanimous decision victory over Wilder. Parker's triumph with scores of 118-111, 118-110, 120-108 has disrupted the pre-fight talk of a potential clash between Wilder and Joshua.

The implications of these results are substantial. Joshua's new IBF ranking positions him for a potential clash against Filip Hrgovic, the sanctioning body's No.1-ranked contender, for the vacant IBF heavyweight world title.

Expand Tweet

This scenario could unfold if the loser of the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk clash opts for a rematch, leading to the IBF title being vacated. Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said:

"We signed for Wilder, he lost tonight. Maybe it's a blessing because AJ wants to become a three-time heavyweight world champion. It's gonna be AJ vs Hrgovic for the world title."

Expand Tweet

Anthony Joshua's recent run in the heavyweight division has been nothing short of compelling, marked by triumphs, challenges, and a resilient quest for redemption. The British boxer secured a decisive knockout win over Robert Helenius before the Wallin fight.

Between 2021 and 2022, Joshua endured two consecutive setbacks against Oleksandr Usyk, relinquishing the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. However, he has rebounded impressively, securing victory in three consecutive fights.