Anthony Joshua's former rival vows to 'retire' him after December 23 event

Jarrell Miller might not be Anthony Joshua's next fight, but he hopes to be his last.

'AJ' recently booked his return for December 23 in Saudi Arabia. Despite hoping to face Deontay Wilder at the end of the year, the two will instead return on the same night. In the main event, the British boxer will face Otto Wallin.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will see 'The Bronze Bomber' face former champion Joseph Parker. While most of the focus is on the top two names, the card itself is stacked. Other names, such as Dmitry Bivol, are set to return that night as well.

Another name slated to return would be Jarrell Miller. 'Big Baby' is in the midst of his long-awaited comeback after missing years of his career due to drug test failures. He famously failed a test prior to a scheduled 2019 clash with Joshua.

Speaking to TalkSport, Miller admitted that he is eyeing a title fight with a win over 'Dynamite'. However, he still is hoping to get a crack at Anthony Joshua in the future, adding:

"Right now my main focus is Dubois, knocking his behind out. Then, coming back on that February 13th on Usyk vs. Tyson Fury, if that's going to happen. Hopefully get [Mahmoud] Charr for that title. But if not Charr, I would to get 'AJ' and retire him."

Why Jarrell Miller could be Anthony Joshua's next fight?

While Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin is scheduled for December, Jarrell Miller could be in the mix for 2024.

Obviously, 'AJ' is currently booked, same as 'Big Baby', for December 23. However, neither man has any obligations beyond their fight next month in Saudi Arabia.

Obviously, the former champion has been in talks with Deontay Wilder throughout most of this year. However, talks with 'The Bronze Bomber' fell apart when discussing a clash for next month. Instead, they booked fights with different opponents.

Furthermore, Wilder has shown more interest in facing Francis Ngannou as of late. 'The Predator' famously scored a rare knockdown of Tyson Fury in his boxing debut last month and nearly defeated 'The Gypsy King'.

With that in mind, Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller could conceivably happen next year. The two have a heated rivalry stemming from their canceled June 2019 bout. That was seen at the press conference announcing their returns last month as well.

